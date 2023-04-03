WATCH: KSAT 12 Fiesta Fiesta special

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta medals, flower crowns and cascarones abound as San Antonio gets ready to kick off the annual 11-day party with a purpose.
Fiesta Fiesta, the official kick-off of Fiesta in San Antonio, will take place from 4-10 p.m. on April 20 at Travis Park, located at 301 E Travis Street.
The event is free and open to the public. There will be food and drink booths in addition to musical acts and performances from a multitude of talented artists and a massive fireworks display at the end of the Fiesta kick-off event.
Look for updates to the full entertainment lineup online.
KSAT will air live coverage of the event from 8 to 10 p.m. on April 20 on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com.
If you’re going to the event in person, check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists so you can dress for comfort.
Did you know? Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.
Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT
KSAT will be offering live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades. Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and on KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 20: Fiesta Fiesta from Travis Park 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 24: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, 7-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty from 9-10 p.m.
- Thursday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 28: Battle of Flowers Parade, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 9 a.m. The parade broadcast begins at 10 a.m. followed by the “SA Live” Battle of Flowers Afterparty from 1-2 p.m.
- Saturday, April 29: King William Fair Parade, Starting at 9 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Pooch Parade, Starting at 9:15 a.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Saturday, April 29: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), 2-5 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6-7 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 29: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.