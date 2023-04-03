WATCH: KSAT 12 Fiesta Fiesta special

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta medals, flower crowns and cascarones abound as San Antonio gets ready to kick off the annual 11-day party with a purpose.

Fiesta Fiesta, the official kick-off of Fiesta in San Antonio, will take place from 4-10 p.m. on April 20 at Travis Park, located at 301 E Travis Street.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be food and drink booths in addition to musical acts and performances from a multitude of talented artists and a massive fireworks display at the end of the Fiesta kick-off event.

Look for updates to the full entertainment lineup online.

KSAT will air live coverage of the event from 8 to 10 p.m. on April 20 on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app) and on KSAT.com.

If you’re going to the event in person, check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists so you can dress for comfort.

Did you know? Fiesta San Antonio started in 1891 as a one-parade event to honor the memory of the heroes of the Alamo and the Battle of San Jacinto.

KSAT will be offering live coverage of a number of the 2023 Fiesta events including all of the major parades.