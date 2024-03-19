Fiesta officials preview 2024 plans, parties and parades at media day event

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s biggest party of the year is coming up next month.
Fiesta 2024 returns April 18-28 with dozens of events, including the fan-favorite festivals and parades.
On Tuesday, Fiesta officials gave a preview of what to expect this year alongside city leaders and Fiesta royalty.
This year marks the 133rd anniversary of the event. The 2024 theme is “Fiesta for All.”
One big change for this year — Fiesta’s kick-off event, Fiesta Fiesta, will take place at a new location. It will be held at H-E-B Plaza at the Alamodome from 4-11 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.
You can watch the press conference in the video player at the top of this article.
Get more Fiesta coverage on KSAT.
KSAT will offer live coverage of a number of the 2024 Fiesta events including all of the major parades.
Here’s when you can watch them on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com:
- Thursday, April 18: Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Monday, April 22: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. with the “Texas Cavaliers Military Pre-Party.” Watch parade coverage from 7-9 p.m., followed by the “SA Live” River Parade Afterparty” from 9-10 p.m. on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.
- Thursday, April 25: Battle of Flowers Band Festival at Alamo Stadium, starting at 6:30 p.m. — Livestream event on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus
- Friday, April 26: Battle of Flowers Parade, On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Parade coverage kicks off at 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, April 27: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast), — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms
- Saturday, April 27: Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade, 7-11 p.m. — On KSAT 12 and all digital platforms. Watch the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade pre-party from 7-8 p.m. with live parade coverage from 8-11 p.m.