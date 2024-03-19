Fiesta officials preview 2024 plans, parties and parades at media day event

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s biggest party of the year is coming up next month.

Fiesta 2024 returns April 18-28 with dozens of events, including the fan-favorite festivals and parades.

On Tuesday, Fiesta officials gave a preview of what to expect this year alongside city leaders and Fiesta royalty.

This year marks the 133rd anniversary of the event. The 2024 theme is “Fiesta for All.”

One big change for this year — Fiesta’s kick-off event, Fiesta Fiesta, will take place at a new location. It will be held at H-E-B Plaza at the Alamodome from 4-11 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

