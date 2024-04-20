WATCH: Day 2 of ‘A Taste of New Orleans’ at Fiesta 2024

SAN ANTONIO – “A Taste of New Orleans” returns its unique Louisiana flavor for Fiesta 2024.

The three-day event kicked off Friday at the Sunken Garden Theater.

Day two′s festivities begin at noon on Saturday and wrap up at 11 p.m. Day three on Sunday will also start at noon and end at 11 p.m.

If you missed any of “A Taste of New Orleans” on Saturday, you can watch KSAT’s coverage in the video player above.

You can indulge in a variety of delicious New Orleans-style dishes, including assorted gumbos, red beans and rice and shrimp creole, and listen to live music at this event from the San Antonio Zulu Association.

Click here for more information on one-day and two-day admission tickets.

Of course, there are plenty of festivities to choose from. KSAT already has a list of the major Fiesta parades and when they will take place, including the events that will be televised on KSAT 12 and livestreamed online and on the free KSAT app.

Also, here’s a guide to everything you need to know about Fiesta, including parade routes, day-of events and food by the numbers.

Check out the weather forecast from KSAT meteorologists before you head out to Fiesta events so you can dress accordingly. Make sure to post your images and videos on KSAT Connect!

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2024:

Find more news on KSAT's Fiesta page.

