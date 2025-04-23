Fiesta attendees will spot new security measures at Market Square, other events

SAN ANTONIO – As Fiesta returns to San Antonio this week, the San Antonio Police Department is implementing a series of heightened security measures to ensure public safety at one of the city’s largest annual events.

Fencing is being installed around Market Square and Milam Park, creating a controlled perimeter that limits access to six designated entry points, according to SAPD Capt. Robert Vara. All entrances will include metal detectors and private security personnel conducting screenings. All bags and individuals entering the area will be subject to search.

Fiesta at Market Square remains free to attend, but visitors will notice additional security precautions, including the placement of concrete barriers. The two-ton blocks are intended to prevent vehicular attacks, a response to similar incidents in other cities.

“I think we can all think back to what happened in New Orleans and other vehicular attacks,” Vara said. “These barriers could essentially stop a truck from coming through here.”

The department is also increasing its presence during Fiesta, with a 30% boost in the number of officers on duty compared to previous years. That presence includes both visible and undercover law enforcement.

“We’re going to have a lot of undercover officers from various units — SWAT, covert,” Vara said. “They’ll be out here as well.”

Surveillance efforts are also expanding. Cameras will be active throughout Market Square, alongside SAPD’s drone program — RAVEN — and overwatch officers stationed at elevated positions.

These new strategies come after safety concerns in recent years, including a shooting incident during Fiesta 2024. While officials did not cite a single event as the catalyst for the updated plans, they acknowledged past incidents factored into decision-making.

“Yes, some of those things have led to security measures,” Vara said. “But at the end of the day, we are always looking at how to provide a safe environment for the citizens of San Antonio.”

With multiple events occurring simultaneously throughout the city, SAPD is coordinating efforts through event-specific commanders. Each Fiesta event will have its tailored security protocol and leadership.

Officials encourage attendees to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to on-site personnel.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

KSAT Fiesta Page

🎊 Parades, food and more: Your guide to celebrating Fiesta 2025 in San Antonio

How to watch 2025 Fiesta parades and events on KSAT