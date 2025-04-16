‘Miss him dearly’: Well-known San Antonio artist dies, family says

SAN ANTONIO – Well-known San Antonio artist Joe Villarreal has died, according to family.

Villarreal died at his home over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from Becky Hernandez, his sister-in-law.

“We are going to miss him dearly,” Hernandez said in the post. “My prayers go out to my sister, his 2 sons, his grandchildren, his brother and his sisters. May he RIP!! Until we meet again Joe. Love and miss you already. San Antonio lost one of the best artist.”

In an Instagram post, Mayor Ron Nirenberg remembered Villarreal for his works, including his giant Paleta Man Sculpture.

“Mourning the loss of Joe Villarreal, a visionary artist who found the beauty in the everyday life of San Antonio and elevated it for all the world to see,” Nirenberg said, in part.

In November, Fiesta Flambeau parade officials named Villarreal an honorary grand marshal for the 2025 parade.