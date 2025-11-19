Skip to main content
Entertainment

Carlos Santana’s 2026 tour includes San Antonio stop, months after ‘dehydration’ postponed Majestic Theatre show

Santana, who is now 78, was hospitalized before his April 2025 concert in San Antonio

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Carlos Santana poses for a portrait on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP) (Drew Gurian, 2023 Invision)

SAN ANTONIO – Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Carlos Santana is planning his return to San Antonio less than a year after health concerns postponed his show at the Majestic Theatre.

In a Tuesday post on Instagram, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist announced that the Alamo City will be the second of 10 stops — and the lone show in Texas — when his Oneness tour begins in March 2026.

Santana will perform on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre.

Fan pre-sale tickets went on sale for the first time on Wednesday morning. ATG Entertainment and Spotify pre-sale tickets will hit the market on Thursday.

On April 22, 2025, Santana was rushed to a local hospital as a precaution before he was set to perform a sold-out show at the Majestic Theatre.

At the time, the San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT it was dispatched to the theater approximately two-and-a-half hours before the concert for a patient who “possibly fainted.”

In a now-deleted April 22 Instagram post, the theater said Santana’s concert had been postponed due to “dehydration.”

The March 29, 2026, concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater’s doors are expected to open at 6:30 p.m.

