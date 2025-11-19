Carlos Santana’s 2026 tour includes San Antonio stop, months after ‘dehydration’ postponed Majestic Theatre show

Carlos Santana poses for a portrait on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Carlos Santana is planning his return to San Antonio less than a year after health concerns postponed his show at the Majestic Theatre.

In a Tuesday post on Instagram, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist announced that the Alamo City will be the second of 10 stops — and the lone show in Texas — when his Oneness tour begins in March 2026.

Santana will perform on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre.

Fan pre-sale tickets went on sale for the first time on Wednesday morning. ATG Entertainment and Spotify pre-sale tickets will hit the market on Thursday.

On April 22, 2025, Santana was rushed to a local hospital as a precaution before he was set to perform a sold-out show at the Majestic Theatre.

At the time, the San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT it was dispatched to the theater approximately two-and-a-half hours before the concert for a patient who “possibly fainted.”

In a now-deleted April 22 Instagram post, the theater said Santana’s concert had been postponed due to “dehydration.”

The March 29, 2026, concert is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. The theater’s doors are expected to open at 6:30 p.m.

