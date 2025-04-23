Carlos Santana hospitalized with ‘dehydration’ in San Antonio; Tuesday’s show at Majestic Theatre postponed

Carlos Santana poses for a portrait on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Ten-time Grammy Award-winner Carlos Santana was rushed to the hospital before he was set to perform Tuesday night in San Antonio.

Santana, 77, was scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre downtown.

In a social media post, the theatre said Santana suffered from “dehydration.”

“It is with profound disappointment that I have to inform you all that tonight’s show in San Antonio has been postponed. Mr. Santana was at the venue (Majestic Theatre) preparing for tonight’s show when he experienced an event that was determined to be dehydration,” Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement, in part.

The San Antonio Fire Department told KSAT that first responders were dispatched to the theatre at 5 p.m. on Tuesday for a patient who “possibly fainted.” Though SAFD did not release the name due to privacy laws, the patient was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Vrionis also said that Santana’s Majestic Theatre show will be “rescheduled soon.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.