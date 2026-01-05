LIST: Big San Antonio concerts to look forward to in 2026

Big San Antonio concerts to look forward to in 2026

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio music fans have plenty to look forward to in 2026, with a lineup of concerts featuring a variety of genres and artists.

This year, the Alamo City will welcome some of the biggest names such as AC/DC and Romeo Santos at venues across the city, including the Frost Bank Center, Alamodome and more.

Here’s a look at the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2026.

January

February

March

April

Brandon Lake - Frost Bank Center Thursday, April 9:

Boys Like Girls - Boeing Center at Tech Port Sunday, April 26:

May

June

Yellowcard, New Found Glory and Plain White T’s - Freeman Coliseum Saturday, June 6:

Joe Jackson - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre Friday, June 19:

July

AC/DC - Alamodome Friday, July 24:

September

My Chemical Romance - Alamodome Saturday, Sept. 12:

Guns N’ Roses - Alamodome Wednesday, Sept. 16:

Rush - Frost Bank Center Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 25:

Iron Maiden - Alamodome Tuesday, Sept. 29:

October

Los Tigres Del Norte - Boeing Center at Tech Port Monday, Oct. 9:

Three Days Grace - Frost Bank Center Monday, Oct. 26:

November

Doja Cat - Frost Bank Center Friday, Nov. 6:

