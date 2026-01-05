Skip to main content
LIST: Big San Antonio concerts to look forward to in 2026

Alamo City will welcome AC/DC, Doja Cat and more for 2026 music lineup

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Big San Antonio concerts to look forward to in 2026 (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio music fans have plenty to look forward to in 2026, with a lineup of concerts featuring a variety of genres and artists.

This year, the Alamo City will welcome some of the biggest names such as AC/DC and Romeo Santos at venues across the city, including the Frost Bank Center, Alamodome and more.

Here’s a look at the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2026.

January

February

  • Thursday, Feb. 5: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes - Majestic Theatre
  • Thursday, Feb. 12: Russell Dickerson - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Friday, Feb. 13: Hank Williams Jr. - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Friday, Feb. 13: Los Lonely Boys - Aztec Theatre
  • Saturday, Feb. 14: Ty Myers and Midland - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Sunday, Feb. 15: Brad Paisley and Pat Green - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Sunday, Feb. 15: Kayhan Kalhor and Erdal Erzincan - Majestic Theatre
  • Monday, Feb. 16: Shenandoah - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 17: Hudson Westbrook- Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Wednesday, Feb. 18: Miranda Lambert- Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Thursday, Feb. 19: Robert Earl Keen- Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Friday, Feb. 20: Gary Allan - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Saturday, Feb. 21: Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager and Cody Jinks - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Sunday, Feb. 22: Braxton Keith and Banda Los Recoditos - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Monday, Feb. 23: Terri Clark - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Tuesday, Feb. 24: 49 Winchester - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Wednesday, Feb. 25: Dierks Bentley - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Thursday, Feb. 26: Sheryl Crowy - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Friday, Feb. 27: Black Label Society - Boeing Center at Tech Port
  • Friday, Feb. 27: Ludacris - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
  • Saturday, Feb. 28: The Droptines and Shane Smith & the Saints - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)

March

April

May

June

July

September

October

November

