LIST: Big San Antonio concerts to look forward to in 2026

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio music fans have plenty to look forward to in 2026, with a lineup of concerts featuring a variety of genres and artists.
This year, the Alamo City will welcome some of the biggest names such as AC/DC and Romeo Santos at venues across the city, including the Frost Bank Center, Alamodome and more.
Recommended Videos
Here’s a look at the concerts to look forward to in San Antonio in 2026.
January
- Saturday, Jan. 10: Morrissey - Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Saturday, Jan. 24: Led Zeppelin 2 - Aztec Theatre
- Saturday, Jan. 24: Matt Pryor - Paper Tiger
- Saturday, Jan. 31: Parker McCollum - Frost Bank Center
February
- Thursday, Feb. 5: Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes - Majestic Theatre
- Thursday, Feb. 12: Russell Dickerson - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday, Feb. 13: Hank Williams Jr. - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday, Feb. 13: Los Lonely Boys - Aztec Theatre
- Saturday, Feb. 14: Ty Myers and Midland - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Sunday, Feb. 15: Brad Paisley and Pat Green - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Sunday, Feb. 15: Kayhan Kalhor and Erdal Erzincan - Majestic Theatre
- Monday, Feb. 16: Shenandoah - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: Hudson Westbrook- Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Wednesday, Feb. 18: Miranda Lambert- Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Thursday, Feb. 19: Robert Earl Keen- Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday, Feb. 20: Gary Allan - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Saturday, Feb. 21: Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager and Cody Jinks - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Sunday, Feb. 22: Braxton Keith and Banda Los Recoditos - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Monday, Feb. 23: Terri Clark - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Tuesday, Feb. 24: 49 Winchester - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Wednesday, Feb. 25: Dierks Bentley - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Thursday, Feb. 26: Sheryl Crowy - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Friday, Feb. 27: Black Label Society - Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Friday, Feb. 27: Ludacris - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
- Saturday, Feb. 28: The Droptines and Shane Smith & the Saints - Frost Bank Center (San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo)
March
- Sunday, March 1: Camila - Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Sunday, March 1: Secondhand Serenade - Paper Tiger
- Thursday, March 5: Pat Metheny - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
- Friday, March 6: Buttercup - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
- Saturday, March 7: Chicago - Majestic Theatre
- Saturday, March 7: Moonchild - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
- Sunday, March 8: Patti Labelle - Majestic Theatre
- Friday, March 13: Pancho Barraza - Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Friday, March 20: Bad Omens - Frost Bank Center
- Saturday, March 21: Humbe - Majestic Theatre
- Saturday, March 21: Zach Bryan - Alamodome
- Wednesday, March 25: Ricardo Arjona - Frost Bank Center
- Friday, March 27: Los Ángeles Azules - Freeman Coliseum
- Sunday, March 29: Carlos Santana - Majestic Theatre
April
- Thursday, April 9: Brandon Lake - Frost Bank Center
- Sunday, April 26: Boys Like Girls - Boeing Center at Tech Port
May
- Saturday, May 2: Romeo Santos and Prince Royce - Frost Bank Center
- Friday, May 8: Cazzu - Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Thursday, May 21: Triumph - Frost Bank Center
- Saturday, May 23: Jason Isbell - Majestic Theatre
June
- Saturday, June 6: Yellowcard, New Found Glory and Plain White T’s - Freeman Coliseum
- Friday, June 19: Joe Jackson - Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
July
- Friday, July 24: AC/DC - Alamodome
September
- Saturday, Sept. 12: My Chemical Romance - Alamodome
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: Guns N’ Roses - Alamodome
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 and Friday, Sept. 25: Rush - Frost Bank Center
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: Iron Maiden - Alamodome
October
- Monday, Oct. 9: Los Tigres Del Norte - Boeing Center at Tech Port
- Monday, Oct. 26: Three Days Grace - Frost Bank Center
November
- Friday, Nov. 6: Doja Cat - Frost Bank Center
Read also: