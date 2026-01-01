🎆 Things to do in January: DreamWeek San Antonio, MLK March, Cowboy Breakfast

Welcome to 2026!

Did you pop some fireworks? Or did you check out fireworks displays around San Antonio? Wherever you may have gone, KSAT wants to see those photos and videos through KSAT Connect!

While the year is just getting started, there are plenty of activities and events to look forward to throughout January.

Here’s to the new year! Take a look at what’s happening throughout January:

Jan. 1-4 events:

ALAMO CITY LX MOPAR CAR SHOW: The The Tower of the Americas will host a free car show from 6-10 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the base of the tower. The car show will feature Dodge Mopar vehicles, including Chargers, Challengers, Magnums and Chrysler 300s.

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: There’s still time to check out holiday light displays at select locations, including the San Antonio Botanical Garden and San Antonio Zoo. For a full list of places to see the festive lights, click There’s still time to check out holiday light displays at select locations, including the San Antonio Botanical Garden and San Antonio Zoo. For a full list of places to see the festive lights, click here

HOLIDAYS AT HEMISFAIR: Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Civic Park at Hemisfair will transform into a winter wonderland through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public. Guests can also enjoy a lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets and more. Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental. More information can be found here

PEARL’S OUTDOOR ICE-SKATING RINK: The seasonal rink will be open to the public through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are The seasonal rink will be open to the public through Jan. 4. Tickets for the ice rink are available for purchase online . Admission varies by reservation time and includes skate rental and up to an hour of skating. The rink is located at the 1100 Springs Plaza, next to Stable Hall and across from Ladino. More information can be found here

Jan. 5-11 events:

30TH ANNUAL VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE EXHIBITION: The free exhibit will be open to the public to view from Jan. 5-20, Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.

MORRISSEY: The singer will perform at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click The singer will perform at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. For tickets, click here

MOVIE IN THE PARK: You and your family can enjoy a free movie screening of " You and your family can enjoy a free movie screening of " Burlesque " from 6-9 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the base of the Tower of the Americas.

NAVY ALL-AMERICAN BOWL: The All-American Bowl will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the The All-American Bowl will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome . Keep up with KSAT Sports Now for the latest information.

SAN ANTONIO SPORTS ALL-STAR FOOTBALL GAME: The All-Star Football game is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome. One hundred seventeen of the top high school football seniors in the San Antonio area were selected for the event. For more information and tickets, click The All-Star Football game is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Alamodome. One hundred seventeen of the top high school football seniors in the San Antonio area were selected for the event. For more information and tickets, click here

Jan. 12-18 events:

ALI WONG: The actor and Golden Globe-winning comedian will perform her “Ali Wong Live 2026″ tour at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The actor and Golden Globe-winning comedian will perform her “Ali Wong Live 2026″ tour at 7 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

Jan. 19-25 events:

MLK MARCH: The 39th-annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy. A park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park will follow it. The March lineup starts as early as 7:30 a.m. More information can be found The 39th-annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 19, at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy. A park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park will follow it. The March lineup starts as early as 7:30 a.m. More information can be found here

MONSTER JAM: The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to San Antonio with shows scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Alamodome. Families can enjoy watching amazing stunts from 12,000-pound trucks standing on their wheels and flying in the air. For more information on tickets, click The iconic Monster Jam competition returns to San Antonio with shows scheduled for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 3 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Alamodome. Families can enjoy watching amazing stunts from 12,000-pound trucks standing on their wheels and flying in the air. For more information on tickets, click here

WILD WEST WILDLIFE FESTIVAL: The Briscoe Western Art Museum will hold a free community day on Jan. 24. All activities will center on Western wildlife, highlighting Texas habitats and animal species. More information can be found The Briscoe Western Art Museum will hold a free community day on Jan. 24. All activities will center on Western wildlife, highlighting Texas habitats and animal species. More information can be found here

Jan. 26-31 events:

BAR-B-QUE COOK OFF: The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is bringing back the championship event from Jan. 29-31. The event features live music, family-friendly activities, a kids’ cook-off, shopping and much more. For ticket information, click The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is bringing back the championship event from Jan. 29-31. The event features live music, family-friendly activities, a kids’ cook-off, shopping and much more. For ticket information, click here

COWBOY BREAKFAST: The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will host the annual breakfast from 5-10 a.m. Jan. 30 at 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, Lot 4. The event, which serves as a launch for the Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cookoff, will feature complimentary paved parking, breakfast tacos and free coffee. For more information, click The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will host the annual breakfast from 5-10 a.m. Jan. 30 at 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, Lot 4. The event, which serves as a launch for the Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cookoff, will feature complimentary paved parking, breakfast tacos and free coffee. For more information, click here

HISTORIC TOURS OF MAJESTIC THEATRE: Families curious about what happens behind the scenes at the Majestic Theatre can explore the historic venue during multiple tours offered on Jan. 26. The tours provide a unique look at the theatre’s history, architecture and backstage areas.

PARKER MCCOLLUM: The country singer, along with special guests Jake Worthington and Jackson Wendell, is set to perform at the Frost Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. For tickets, click The country singer, along with special guests Jake Worthington and Jackson Wendell, is set to perform at the Frost Bank Center at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. For tickets, click here

Recurring events:

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Pearl will host author appearances at the Twig Book Shop throughout January. To view a list of dates and authors, click Pearl will host author appearances at the Twig Book Shop throughout January. To view a list of dates and authors, click here

DREAMWEEK SAN ANTONIO: The annual city-wide summit will take place from Jan. 9-31. During this time, several events will encourage idea-sharing on global issues to promote tolerance, equality and diversity. This year’s theme is #Revelations. To view a full list of DreamWeek events happening in San Antonio, click The annual city-wide summit will take place from Jan. 9-31. During this time, several events will encourage idea-sharing on global issues to promote tolerance, equality and diversity. This year’s theme is #Revelations. To view a full list of DreamWeek events happening in San Antonio, click here

GEOLOGY JANUARY: From Jan. 2-25, San Antonio Parks and Rec will host Geology January. Activities will include a rock and fossil collection exhibit, a cave geology presentation, program classes and much more. For a full list of events, click From Jan. 2-25, San Antonio Parks and Rec will host Geology January. Activities will include a rock and fossil collection exhibit, a cave geology presentation, program classes and much more. For a full list of events, click here

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

MOVIE MONDAYS: Pearl will host an outdoor screening of “Twilight” from 6:30- 9 p.m. on Jan. 12. Movie Mondays will continue with “Ratatouille” on Jan. 19 and “Casablanca” on Jan. 26.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The Silver and Black will play against several NBA teams throughout January at the Frost Bank Center. To view a list of dates, tickets and more, click The Silver and Black will play against several NBA teams throughout January at the Frost Bank Center. To view a list of dates, tickets and more, click here

This list will be updated as more events are announced throughout the month.

