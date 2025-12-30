Pearl favorites, longtime establishments among 2025 San Antonio restaurant closure announcements

SAN ANTONIO – It was a bittersweet year for San Antonio’s food scene.

While there were multiple restaurant openings in 2025, the city also saw numerous places announce they were shutting down for good.

From Pearl favorites to longtime establishments, these restaurants announced closures in 2025:

Bandit BBQ & Burgers in the 2700 block of Nacogdoches Road

Bandit BBQ & Burgers, formerly located in the 2700 block of Nacogdoches Road, announced its official closure in October.

The restaurant did not provide a specific reason for its immediate closure. In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it had to close “due to a number of circumstances.”

“Month after month, we tried to fight for growth and to find a way forward, but we’ve reached a point where continuing is no longer possible,” the post stated.

According to the San Antonio Business Journal, the closure comes approximately seven months after the restaurant reopened following a nearly three-year hiatus.

Bandit BBQ & Burgers had reopened in March 2025 at the previous location of Biff Buzby’s Backyard.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q at 430 S. Santa Rosa Ave.

The iconic downtown Bill Miller Bar-B-Q commissary, which stood for decades on West César E. Chávez Boulevard and South Santa Rosa Avenue, closed on Sept. 12.

“We are so grateful for your loyal support and patronage over the years,” a sign on the restaurant door said.

When asked why the company closed the restaurant, a spokesperson told KSAT, “With the gradual move to our new plant, we have decided to close this restaurant, which served many of our plant employees.”

The company opened its new headquarters on the West Side.

Carriqui at Pearl

Carriqui at Pearl closed on Oct. 19 after three years of operation.

The restaurant, known for highlighting traditional South Texas flavors, was located in Pearl’s historic former Boehler’s Liberty Saloon and Liberty Bar building.

Dining (Potluck Hospitality)

Cascabel Mexican Patio at 1000 South St. Mary’s St.

In July, Southtown restaurant Cascabel Mexican Patio announced its sudden closure in a Facebook post.

“It’s been an AMAZING 22 years serving up great food, family recipes, awards and countless smiling faces,” the restaurant said.

Cascabel has announced it will close its doors for good.

CosMc’s (multiple locations)

On Jan. 9, McDonald’s announced it would be shutting down some of its spinoff CosMc’s restaurants in Texas.

According to the Associated Press, the company planned to shut down all of its CosMc’s locations by the end of June, along with the CosMc’s app.

In January, there were three CosMc’s in the San Antonio area:

12000 block of FM 1957

8700 block of Potranco Road

8695 8731 FM 1957

CosMc's was located at 12360 FM 1957 off Potranco Road.

Cured at Pearl

Cured will serve its last meal after over a decade in the heart of Pearl, a manager of the San Antonio mainstay told KSAT.

The six-time James Beard Award nominated restaurant will have its last day on Sunday, Jan. 4.

The manager told KSAT that the restaurant’s owner decided not to renew their lease at 306 Pearl Parkway, which was nearing an end.

Built in a renovated historical building that dates back to 1904, chef Steve McHugh opened the restaurant in 2013.

Cured at Pearl

Dashi Chinese Kitchen + Bar at 2895 Thousand Oaks Drive

In a Nov. 7 Instagram post, the Dashi Chinese Kitchen + Bar team announced they would cease operations “effective immediately.”

“To our loyal guests: Thank you for embracing Dashi, filling our dining room with energy, and exploring new culinary horizons alongside us,” the team said.

Dry Dock Oyster Bar in the 8500 block of Fredericksburg Road

Dry Dock Oyster Bar, known for its boat-shaped building, closed on May 13 after 43 years of service.

The Northwest Side seafood restaurant opened in 1982 and served oysters, shrimp, catfish, po’boys, crab cakes and other staples.

Full Goods Diner at Pearl

Full Goods Diner, located in the 200 block of E. Grayson St., is set to close its doors on Dec. 31.

The restaurant is mostly known for brunch items, including croissants, coffee cakes and frittatas, as well as coffees and teas.

“While our chapter comes to an end as plans for this space have evolved, we’re deeply grateful for our guests, neighbors, and team for the support, and the San Antonio community that made Full Goods so special over the past three years,” the restaurant said.

Garcia Barbecue in the Medical Center

San Antonio veteran-owned barbecue spot Garcia Barbecue unexpectedly announced its Medical Center location would no longer serve customers as of Dec. 13.

“We want to thank each and every one of you for supporting us throughout the years on our journey,” the restaurant said, in part. “We want to thank our entire team for being with us until the last day giving it your all always.”

Garcia Barbecue did not cite a reason for the closure.

Garcia Barbecue shut its doors unexpectedly over the weekend.

Good Time Charlie’s Bar and Cafe at 2929 Broadway

Good Time Charlie’s Bar and Cafe, an iconic San Antonio spot known for its chicken-fried steak, closed on Oct. 22 after more than 45 years in business.

“While the decision to close Good Time Charlie’s marks the end of an era, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter for the neighborhood,” the restaurant said in a news release.

According to the restaurant, its land was sold to the DoSeum, which is located at 2800 Broadway.

Jardín at San Antonio Botanical Garden

Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden closed on May 31.

In an Instagram post, local chef Jason Dady said the restaurant wouldn’t renew its lease at the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s historic Carriage House.

Dady opened the Mediterranean-inspired concept in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said was “both daunting and deeply rewarding.”

“We’re incredibly proud of what we built with the Garden—from revitalizing the restaurant space to creating memorable experiences for our guests,” Dady said, in part. “The Garden has been a phenomenal partner, and I’ll always cherish our time there.”

Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden

Jim’s Restaurant on Bandera and Loop 1604

Jim’s Restaurant closed the Northwest Side location on Aug. 19.

In a Facebook post, Jim’s cited changes to the intersection’s design as the reason for its closure, saying it made the restaurant inaccessible to customers.

“After 27 incredible years of serving this community, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors,” the company said in the post. “Your support has meant the world to us, and we are deeply thankful for the trust and loyalty you’ve shown over the years.”

Künstler Tap Haus at Hemisfair

Künstler Tap Haus closed its doors on Oct. 20, after two years at its second location at Hemisfair, the bar said on Instagram.

In the post, the bar cited the “never-ending construction zone” at Hemisfair as a factor for the closure.

“During so many of Hemisfair’s big events — the very moments that could have made up for the front of our building being closed — we found ourselves fenced off from both sides,” the bar said. “Beer ready, lights on, doors open… but no way for guests to reach us.”

Künstler Tap Haus at Hemisfair

La Madeleine at 4820 Broadway

On Jan. 1, a former pastry chef at La Madeleine announced the Broadway location’s closure on the San Antonio Restaurants Facebook group, marking one of the first-known restaurant closures of the new year.

The location was the first La Madeleine restaurant in the San Antonio area.

Longhorn Cafe on Rittiman Road

In a Facebook post, Longhorn Cafe announced its Rittiman Road location would close on Nov. 13.

“Thank you for 15 years of your loyalty and patronage,” the restaurant said in the post.

Longhorn Cafe has seven other locations in the San Antonio area.

Mash’d at The Rim

Mash’d, known for comfort classics with bold flavors, announced it would have its last day on Oct. 26 as the team explores relocation options.

“We regret to inform you that after 10 years, Mash’d will be closing its doors at the Rim while we explore relocation options in San Antonio,” the team said in an Instagram post.

Mash'd will have its last day of business on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Nama Ramen at 6526 Babcock Road

Nama Ramen, a popular sushi bar and Japanese ramen restaurant on the Northwest Side, closed its doors after 10 years of service.

An Instagram post said the restaurant would close at the end of September or until supplies ran out.

Nama Ramen is closing shop after 10 years.

Oscar’s Taco House at 705 Barrett Place

After serving its signature puffy tacos for more than six decades, Oscar’s Taco House on the Southwest Side closed its doors on June 28.

When asked why the restaurant is closing, owner Alex Pruneda said the city purchased the property. He pointed to a planned railroad overpass at South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road, which he said impacted his business.

>> ‘A home away from home’: Oscar’s Taco House customers, workers share favorite memories ahead of closure

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the spring or summer of 2026 and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Pruneda said the city initially wanted the restaurant vacated by May 15 but granted an extension after he wrote a letter requesting more time.

Pat O’Brien’s at 121 Alamo Plaza

Pat O’Brien’s closed in August after 22 years in downtown San Antonio.

The New Orleans-inspired bar, located at 121 Alamo Plaza, served its last drink on Aug. 31.

In a news release, owner Cory Neal said the bar faced hardships that many other downtown spots have experienced in recent years.

“The challenges of the post-Covid era combined with the ongoing construction surrounding the Alamo, fluctuating tourism and conventions, as well as the rising costs of doing business, have proven too steep to overcome,” Neal said.

Potbelli BBQ on East Commerce Street

In November, East Side barbecue joint Potbelli BBQ announced it would close in 30 to 90 days.

Potbelli BBQ owner Terrence Russell said that although the restaurant’s East Commerce Street location is bound to close, they will continue to provide catering services.

“We’re still going to be popping the barbecue, just not the restaurant,” Russell said. “We’re going to shut that down completely.”

Russell did not clearly specify the reason for the closure.

Potbelli BBQ is expected to close soon.

Pinch Boil House at 5130 Broadway

Asian seafood restaurant Pinch Boil House closed on April 27.

In an Instagram post, the restaurant said it was an “extremely difficult decision” to close.

“As we officially close the doors of Pinch after nearly 10 incredible years, we can’t help but reflect on the amazing journey we’ve shared with all of you. ... The hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to you all,” the post said.

Pinch Boil House

Salad and Go (multiple locations)

QSR Magazine, a restaurant industry publication, reported that Salad and Go was closing 41 locations, including all locations in the San Antonio area.

The company also told QSR Magazine about plans to close all locations in Houston and Austin and some stores in the Dallas metro area and Oklahoma.

Mike Tattersfield, who became CEO of the salad chain in April and is a minority owner of the company, said the closures will help the brand focus on markets in Dallas and Oklahoma.

SALAD AND GO

Taco Cabana (multiple locations)

Taco Cabana, a San Antonio-based restaurant chain founded in 1978, quietly closed many of its Alamo City locations.

The chain is no longer operating at least seven restaurants, most of which were located on the city’s North Side.

“With a robust franchise development plan underway, we’re entering an exciting new era of expansion, fueled by a commitment to sharing our bold, authentic flavors with guests across the country,” a company spokesperson said.

The following locations were closed:

19231 Stone Oak Parkway

1130 North Loop 1604 West

15925 San Pedro Ave.

2403 Babcock Road

8516 Fredericksburg Road

11701 Blanco Road

1633 SW Military Drive

Taco Cabana

Thatta Boy Burgers at 23503 Hardy Oak Blvd.

Thatta Boy Burgers announced its closure on Facebook. The Stone Oak restaurant, which opened in summer 2024, cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for its closure.

The restaurant’s last day was Jan. 7.

A burger joint that opened in Stone Oak announced it would officially close on Tuesday, less than a year after opening.

The Frutería-Botanero/Botanero Lounge at 1401 S. Flores St.

Chef Johnny Hernandez announced The Frutería-Botanero in Southtown would close on Jan. 4.

On Instagram, the restaurant teased a “new concept.”

The restaurant appears to have rebranded as The Botanero Lounge on Instagram, with photos offering a sneak peek at a new cocktail menu.

The Botanero Lounge celebrated its last day on Sept. 6. The restaurant’s Instagram bio says “Botanero will rest for now... but the next destination is closer than you think.”

Frutería-Botanero in Southtown.

The General Public at The Rim

The General Public closed its doors after a decade at The Rim.

In a letter, Dallas-based restaurant group Free Range Concepts expressed gratitude to the San Antonio community and stated that they chose not to renew their lease.

The General Public and Bowl & Barrel announced their closure after a decade at the Rim.

Vista Brewing at 125 Lamar St.

After more than three years in service, Vista Brewery had its last day on Jan. 5.

“It is with a heavy heart that we are making the tough decision to wind down Vista Brewing’s San Antonio tap room,” the company said in a Facebook post.

