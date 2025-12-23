These Alamo City restaurants opened in 2025

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia, Elsewhere Too, Otto’s Ice House and Tacos On The Street opened San Antonio locations in 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – Even as multiple restaurants shuttered in 2025, San Antonio still saw several new restaurants open this year.

From new fast-food spots to a second Elsewhere location featuring a giant Ferris wheel, there have been plenty of notable debuts around the city.

Here are some restaurants new to the Alamo City in 2025:

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia - 849 E. Commerce St.

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia opened on April 11 next to the Shops at Rivercenter.

According to a company news release, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner 24/7.

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia is now open 24/7 at the River Walk (Copyright Alamo Biscuit Co.)

The new location has several offerings, including biscuit-based dishes, breakfast tacos, Mexican pastries, carne guisada, and a full vegan and vegetarian menu.

Local artist Nicholas Monroe made concha umbrellas for the restaurant. Monroe, who has worked on turning highway support beams under I-37 into giant crayons, said he wants tourists to see just how fun San Antonio can be.

Besitos Café - 1123 Nogalitos St., Suite 1

Besitos Café opened on the South Side on Nov. 1,

The family-owned café is inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos and rooted in Mexican heritage.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q - 14540 Potranco Road

A new-of-its-kind Bill Miller BBQ opened in west Bexar County in May at 14540 Potranco Road, near Highway 211.

It is the second to feature a prototype restaurant exterior, first introduced at a Boerne location.

Also a first for the chain, the Potranco location includes a covered double drive-thru designed for speed and convenience.

Chick-fil-A - 150 Southwest Military Drive

In late November, Chick-fil-A opened a new location on the South Side.

The opening marked the third San Antonio-area location to open in the fall, after locations in Universal City and Seguin.

In a news release, the restaurant said the three locations will add more than 250 full- and part-time jobs to the community.

Chick-fil-A also opened locations in Fredericksburg and Spring Branch last spring.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ -19186 of Blanco Road

The Korean barbecue franchise opened its first Texas location in January at the Blanco Pointe Shopping Center.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ offers an interactive dining experience, allowing customers to cook their meat on grill tops at their tables.

The franchise is based in Denver and was featured on the Food Network in Guy Fieri’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Elsewhere Too - 4513 North Loop 1604 West

Elsewhere, a popular bar and kitchen in downtown San Antonio opened a second location in October on the North Side.

The centerpiece of the new location is a massive 53-foot-tall Ferris wheel, which owner Terrin Fuhrmann said was custom-built in Turkey.

Elsewhere Too's new location opening this weekend on the North Side (KSAT 2025)

Jue Let - Pearl

Cocktail bar Jue Let, located at 2107 Emma Koehler, opened in late 2025.

Jue Let is located in the former Blue Box Bar space at Pearl and is led by chef Jennifer Dobbertin.

Dobbertin is the chef and owner of nearby Best Quality Daughter and was named a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist in the “Best Chef: Texas” category.

La La Land Kind Cafe - The Shops at La Cantera

La La Land Kind Cafe held its soft opening in late November at The Shops at La Cantera.

The cafe, known for its bright yellow cups, provides paid internships designed specifically for youth transitioning from foster care into adulthood.

La Panadería Bakery Café - 1011 North Loop 1604 East

La Panadería Bakery Café, known for its pan dulce, opened its Stone Oak location on Dec. 17.

The location is the bakery’s largest at 6,600 square feet, according to the company. The award-winning bakery also introduced Don Lino, its first-ever mascot.

La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café has opened another location. (KSAT 2025)

Little Caesars - 8727 Perrin Beitel

The pizza chain officially opened the new Northeast Side location in May.

In June, the restaurant offered a year of free pizza to the first 50 people who lined up at its grand opening event.

According to a news release from Little Caesars, the restaurant created 30 jobs.

NOVO Brazil Brewing Co. - North Star Mall

Novo Brazil Brewing Co., located inside North Star Mall, opened its doors on Oct. 16, according to an Instagram post from the restaurant.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant is described as “home to Brazilian-inspired flavors of food, beer and kombucha.”

Otto’s Ice House - Pearl

Otto’s Ice House, a restaurant and bar paying homage to Otto Koehler, the founder of the Pearl Brewery, opened in April.

The restaurant is located along the San Antonio River. A news release about the restaurant’s opening said three-time James Beard-nominated chef Levi Goode would lead it.

The menu includes beer, cocktails and margaritas, along with bites like burgers, street tacos, nachos and soft pretzels.

Otto's Icehouse, a new bar and restaurant at the Pearl, announced they are opening April 15. (Otto's Ice House)

Paris Baguette - 205 E. Houston St.

Paris Baguette started in 1988 in South Korea and has more than 4,000 bakeries worldwide, including a new location downtown.

The bakery opened on Dec. 9 inside The Gunter Hotel.

Texas Eats 2025 (KSAT 2025)

Pür & Simple - 20821 US Hwy 281 N.

Canadian breakfast chain Pür & Simple opened earlier this year near the Stone Oak area.

The restaurant serves comfort food favorites with a “twist,” according to its website, and has more than 55 locations across Canada.

New breakfast restaurant opening on the North Side of San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Tacos On The Street - 22026 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite 101

Tacos On The Street, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, opened its first U.S. location in San Antonio on Sept. 4.

The chain is based in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Tacos On The Street will open up shop on the North Side in August, at 22026 US Highway 281 N, Suite #101. (Tacos On The Street/Giant Noise)

Restaurants to look forward to

The original Burger Boy restaurant north of downtown is set to reopen on St. Mary’s Street in 2026 after a kitchen fire caused it to temporarily close in late August.

James Beard-nominated chef Leo Davila is also expected to open Esencia, a new downtown restaurant, in the winter.

The restaurant will be located at the luxurious St. Anthony Hotel in the 300 block of East Travis Street. An opening date has not been announced.

