Here’s how some San Antonio restaurants fared in second Michelin Guide Texas rankings

SAN ANTONIO – Several San Antonio restaurants were recognized in the Michelin Guide’s second Texas edition, with two newly opened restaurants earning Michelin stars.

Isidore, an elegant Texas-focused steakhouse at Pearl, and Nicōsi, an intimate dessert bar also at Pearl, were among the two new San Antonio restaurants awarded Michelin stars Tuesday.

Both restaurants have been open for just over a year, with Isidore opening Aug. 13, 2024, and Nicōsi opening June 26, 2024.

Mixtli, a progressive Mexican restaurant in Southtown, maintained its prestigious rating.

Here’s a complete list of where you can find them:

San Antonio

Isidore

Earning a Green Star, this restaurant is known for its focus on Texas tradition and Native American elements.

They have an extensive menu, with dishes ranging from popcorn chicken to Berkshire pork chop.

Dessert is available as well, with everything from dark chocolate mousse cake to goat cheese meringue.

Plus, there are dishes for sharing and a wine tasting menu as big as Texas.

You can find the restaurant in the heart of the Pearl District, inside the Pullman Market, at 221 Newell Avenue.

A Michelin Green Star means that the restaurant has shown an outstanding commitment to sustainable practices.

Nicōsi

This dessert bar aims for a daring tasting experience, as every dish is a surprise in this multicourse meal.

The meals do tend to follow specific themes: umami, bitter, acidic and sweet.

You can enjoy an eight-course tasting menu of four bites and four mains, according to its website.

However, make sure to follow the rules: no cellphones, follow the dress code and no late arrivals.

You can find the spot next to Isidore in the Pullman Market.

Mixtli

This restaurant aims to be a tribute to the diversity of Mexican cuisine.

With famous Chefs Diego Galicia and Rico Torres, Mixtli offers shifting tasting menus that focus on a different regional specialty or time in Mexico’s past.

Currently, the menu is “The Mexican Pacific,” featuring dishes telling the story of the area’s gulf region. Clams, green curry and mole atapkua with pork are just some of what you can enjoy until Nov. 1.

Mixtli kept its Michelin Star this year. The Southtown spot is located at 812 South Alamo Street, Suite 103.

