Award-winning chef brings new dessert concept to Pullman Market this June

SAN ANTONIO – The Pullman Market and award-winning chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph have partnered to bring a new concept to Pearl’s culinary market.

The concept is called Nicosi, a dessert bar that will “challenge guests’ expectations of dessert.”

Recommended Videos

Nicosi is anything but ordinary, as the experience will change its menu every three months. All four bites and four dishes will be changed entirely.

In addition to the rotating menu, each dessert will showcase one of four flavors and be paired with a drink that goes with the dessert.

Dish representing the Bitter Flavor with Avocado, Chocolate, Peach Leaf, Water Buffalo Milk and Cocoa Nib (Credit: Robert Lerma)

“Nicosi will be a dessert bar unlike any of its kind as we explore and push the boundaries on the thresholds of acid, umami, bitter and sweet in desserts,” Bristol-Joseph said.

Nicosi also offers an element that isn’t typically seen in the restaurant business — the element of surprise.

Photos or details of the desserts will only be shown after the new items are showcased. Nicosi will enforce a no-phone policy to encourage guests to communicate and live the experience.

The dessert experience seats 20 people facing the kitchen to encourage conversation with the chefs.

“(Chef) Bristol-Joseph will be joined by Chef de Cuisine Karla Espinosa, who previously led the pastry team at Yauatcha Houston and worked alongside James Beard Award-winning Chef Hugo Ortega at Xochi before joining the Pullman Market team,” a news release said.

Tavel Bristol-Joseph and Karla Espinosa (Credit: Robert Lerma)

Nicosi is located at 221 Newell Ave. in the Pullman Market. It will officially open on June 26 and offer service from Wednesday to Sunday, hosting two experiences at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Reservations are also available at OpenTable, with seating priced at $100 and $120 for alcohol pairings.

Find more Things to Do stories on KSAT.com here

Pearl opens ‘the largest culinary market in the Southwest’ on Tuesday