WATCH: Muertos Fest 2025 special on KSAT

SAN ANTONIO – One of the nation’s largest Day of the Dead festivals took place this past weekend, and KSAT has you covered if you missed the celebration.

On Oct. 25, the KSAT team was at the 13th annual Muertos Fest. KSAT will air a two-hour special broadcast from 8-10 p.m. on Oct. 29 on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus.

You can watch the Muertos Fest special in the video player above.

KSAT anchors Ernie Zuniga and Sarah Acosta will host the broadcast, with SA Live’s Jen Tobias-Struski reporting.

This year, the celebration kicked off a day earlier on Oct. 24, with organizers unveiling plans for a special night tribute for Flaco Jimenez, a Conjunto legend who died this summer at 86 years old.

The festival continued on from Oct. 25-26 at Hemisfair.

Muertos Fest organizers previously said the festival drew an estimated 130,000 attendees last year.

The celebration honored traditional art and music, and had more than 80 altars for people to admire throughout Hemisfair.

Attendees had the chance to enjoy dozens of performances by bands, poets and dancers on five stages.

Some of the entertainment lineup included:

Santiago Jiménez Jr.

Erick y su Grupo Massore

La Doña

El Dusty

Guadalupe Dance Company

Joaquin & The Growliners

Mariachi Las Valquirias

Eddie Vega

Amalia Ortiz

Anthony The Poet

Under a newly signed 10-year agreement, Muertos Fest will continue to call Hemisfair home through 2034.

To see the festival dates announced for the next 10 years, click here.

