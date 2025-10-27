How to watch ABC programming preempted by KSAT’s Muertos Fest 2025 special

SAN ANTONIO – If you happen to have missed the 13th annual Muertos Fest, KSAT has you covered with a special broadcast.

KSAT will air the special from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Recommended Videos

As a result, “The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All” and “Shark Tank” will be shown at a different time than usual.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be preempted by the Muertos Fest special:

“The Golden Bachelor: The Women Tell All” will air at 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 30.

“Shark Tank” will air at 1:35 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 31.

The festival took place on Oct. 24-26 at Hemisfair. The event is known to be San Antonio’s largest free Día de los Muertos festival.