Isidore restaurant slated to make debut at Pullman Market

SAN ANTONIO – Isidore, an elegant Texas-focused restaurant and steakhouse, is the final full-service restaurant from the Pullman Market and is set to open on Aug. 13.

“The restaurant is purely Texan, allowing us to source more specialty products from local independent farmers, preserve the market’s seasons, and utilize a variety of ingredients unique to the state,” said Danny Parada, Corporate Chef of Emmer and Rye Hospitality, in a press release.

Pullman Market, a 40,000-square-foot culinary destination, is the largest culinary market in the Southwest, according to the release. The market includes restaurants Mezquite, Fife & Farro, and dessert bar Nicosi, which are all open.

Isidore will offer a diverse menu and a vibrant dining experience that celebrates the “rich bounty of Texas,” the release said.

“Even more exciting is the opportunity to open in the heart of one of Texas’s oldest cities, San Antonio. With its rich history, cultural diversity, and booming culinary scene, we aim to bring a modern steakhouse vibe, providing guests with the chance to sample the abundance of quality products produced by Texas ranchers, farmers, and fishermen,” Parada said.

All meals are crafted from seasonal local ingredients, and the beverage menu is crafted as its food menu.

Here are some raw bar items on the menu:

Oysters

Crudo

Rillettes

Shrimp cocktail

Some small plates will feature:

Beef tartare

Roasted lion’s mane mushroom

Mt Tam cheese ravioli

Here are some main entrees:

Wagyu New York strip

Herb-smoked grouper

The wine program, curated by Advanced Sommelier Ali Schmidt, features classic wines from around the world, with a focus on contributing to the Texas wine scene.

Guests can expect selections from older Bordeaux vintages to up-and-coming Texas Hill country producers.

Additionally, the bar program, led by bar director Houston Eaves, will have classic cocktails with modern interpretations. The bar will include whiskeys from around the world.

Isidore will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant is located within Pullman Market at 221 Newell Ave.

You can reserve a future table here or find more information about Isadore here.