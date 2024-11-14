Skip to main content
List: Best restaurants in Texas, according to the Michelin Guide

117 restaurants in Texas made the Michelin Guide

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: San Antonio, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Michelin Guide, Food, Restaurants
The Jerk Shack won a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. (Jason Risner, Courtesy via Hemisfair)

SAN ANTONIO – The first Michelin Guide Texas was released this week, and it included 117 restaurants spanning 26 different cuisines.

For the coveted One Star Michelin rating, 15 restaurants in the Lone Star State received that honor. Two establishments were given the Green Star rating.

Another 102 restaurants in Texas won the Bib Gourmand or Recommended title.

>> What is a MICHELIN Star? What does the Michelin Guide Texas mean for San Antonio’s restaurant scene?

If you’re unsure of what those ratings mean, you can click here for an explainer. Just know that any recognition from Michelin is a big deal — the renowned Michelin Guide lists the best chefs, mixologists, restaurants and hotels around the globe.

Here’s a list of all the restaurants and hotels included in the Michelin Guide Texas.

One-Star Restaurants on the Michelin Guide Texas:

San Antonio

  • Mixtli: 812 S. Alamo St., Ste. 103

Austin

Dallas

Houston

Spring

Green-Star Restaurants on Michelin Guide Texas:

Austin

Michelin Bib Gourmands

Austin

Bellaire

Dallas

Fort Worth

Houston

Lockhart

Pearland

San Antonio

Seguin

Spring

Tomball

Recommend restaurants

Arlington:

Austin:

Dallas:

Fort Worth:

Houston:

McKinney:

San Antonio:

Award winners

Best Hotels in Texas: All the Michelin Keys

The Two Key Hotels

The One Key Hotels

Read also:

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

