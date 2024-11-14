List: Best restaurants in Texas, according to the Michelin Guide

SAN ANTONIO – The first Michelin Guide Texas was released this week, and it included 117 restaurants spanning 26 different cuisines.
For the coveted One Star Michelin rating, 15 restaurants in the Lone Star State received that honor. Two establishments were given the Green Star rating.
Another 102 restaurants in Texas won the Bib Gourmand or Recommended title.
>> What is a MICHELIN Star? What does the Michelin Guide Texas mean for San Antonio’s restaurant scene?
If you’re unsure of what those ratings mean, you can click here for an explainer. Just know that any recognition from Michelin is a big deal — the renowned Michelin Guide lists the best chefs, mixologists, restaurants and hotels around the globe.
Here’s a list of all the restaurants and hotels included in the Michelin Guide Texas.
One-Star Restaurants on the Michelin Guide Texas:
San Antonio
- Mixtli: 812 S. Alamo St., Ste. 103
Austin
- Barley Swine: 6555 Burnet Road
- Craft Omakase: 4400 N. Lamar Blvd.
- Hestia: 607 W. 3rd St.
- InterStellar BBQ: 12233 Ranch Rd. 620
- la Barbecue: 2401 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue: 5621 Emerald Forest Drive
- Olamaie: 1610 San Antonio St.
Dallas
- Tatsu: 3309 Elm St.
Houston
- BCN Taste & Tradition: 4210 Roseland St.
- Le Jardinier Houston: 5500 Main St.
- March: 1624 Westheimer Road
- Musaafer: 5115 Westheimer Road
- Tatemó: 4740 Dacoma St.
Spring
- CorkScrew BBQ: 26608 Keith St.
Green-Star Restaurants on Michelin Guide Texas:
Austin
- Dai Due: 2406 Manor Road
- Emmer & Rye: 51 Rainey St.
Michelin Bib Gourmands
Austin
- Briscuits: 4204 Menchaca Road
- Cuantos Tacos: 1108 E. 12th St.
- Dai Due: 2406 Manor Road
- Distant Relatives: 3901 Promontory Point Drive
- Emmer & Rye: 51 Rainey St.
- Franklin Barbecue: 900 E. 11th St.
- Kemuri Tatsu-ya: 2713 E. 2nd St.
- KG BBQ: 3108 Manor Road
- La Santa Barbacha: 2806 Manor Road
- Micklethwait Craft Meats: 1309 Rosewood Ave.
- Nixta Taqueria: 1309 Rosewood Ave.
- Odd Duck: 1201 S. Lamar Blvd.
- Ramen del Barrio: 1700 W. Parmer Lane
- Veracruz Fonda & Bar: 1905 Aldrich St.
Bellaire
- Blood Bros BBQ: 5425 Bellaire Blvd.
Dallas
- Cattleack: 13628 Gamma Road
- Gemma: 2323 N. Henderson Ave.
- Lucia: 287 N. Bishop Ave.
- Một Hai Ba: 6407 Lewis St.
- Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen: 1907 Greenville Ave.
- nonna: 4115 Lomo Alto Drive
Fort Worth
- Goldee’s: 4645 Dick Price Road
Houston
- Ema: 5307 N. Main St.
- Kau Ba: 2502 Dunlavy St.
- Killen’s: 101 Heights Blvd.
- Mala Sichuan Bistro: 9348 Bellaire Blvd.
- Nam Giao: 6938 Wilcrest Drive
- Nancy’s Hustle: 2704 Polk St.
- nobie’s: 2048 Colquitt St.
- Pinkerton’s BBQ: 1504 Airline Drive
- Rosie Cannonball: 1620 Westheimer Road
- Street to Kitchen: 3401 Harrisburg Blvd.
- The Pit Room: 1201 Richmond Ave.
- Theodore Rex: 302 Nance St., Unit A
- Truth BBQ: 110 S. Heights Blvd.
Lockhart
- Barbs B Q: 102 E. Market St.
Pearland
- Killen’s BBQ: 3613 Broadway St.
San Antonio
- Cullum’s Attaboy: 111 Kings Ct.
- Ladino: 200 E. Grayson St.
- Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery: 136 E. Grayson St., Ste. 120
- The Jerk Shack: 10234 Texas 151, Ste. 103
Seguin
- Burnt Bean Co.: 108 S. Austin St.
Spring
- Belly of the Beast: 5200 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 180
- Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q: 2111 Riley Fuzzell Road
Tomball
- Tejas Chocolate: 200 N. Elm St.
Recommend restaurants
Arlington:
- Smoke’n Ash BBQ: 5904 S. Cooper St.
Austin:
- Apt. 115: 2025 E. 7th St.
- Birdie’s: 2944 E. 12th St.
- Comedor: 501 Colorado St.
- Con Todo: 10001 Metric Blvd.
- Discada: 1319 Rosewood Ave.
- Dipdipdip Tatsu-ya: 7301 Burnet Road, Ste. 101
- Este: 2113 Manor Road
- Ezov: 2708 E. Cesar Chavez St.
- Garrison: 101 Red River St.
- Jeffrey’s: 1204 W. Lynn St.
- Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop: 2305 E. 7th St.
- La Condesa: 400 W. 2nd St.
- Launderette: 2115 Holly St.
- Ling Kitchen: 8423 Research Blvd.
- Lenoir’s: 1807 S. 1st St.
- Lutie’s: 4100 Red River St.
- Maie Day: 1603 S. Congress Ave.
- Mexta: 106 E. 6th St., Ste. #110
- Mum Foods Smokehouse & Delicatessen: 5811 Manor Road
- Suerte: 1800 E. 6th St.
- Tare: 12414 Alderbrook Drive
- Terry Black’s BBQ: 1003 Barton Springs Road
- Toshokan: 807 E. 4th St.
Dallas:
- Barsotti’s: 4208 Oak Lawn Ave.
- Mister Charles: 3219 Knox St., Ste. 170
- Crown Block: 300 Reunion Blvd. E.
- El Carlos Elegante: 1400 N. Riverfront Blvd.
- Fearing’s: 2121 McKinney Ave.
- Georgie: 4514 Travis St.
- Knox Bistro: 3230 Knox St.
- Mercat Bistro: 2501 N. Harwood St., Ste. 225
- Monarch: 1401 Elm St.
- Quarter Acre: 2023 Greenville Ave., Ste. 110
- rye.: 1920 Greenville Ave.
- Sachet: 4270 Oak Lawn Ave.
- Stock & Barrel: 316 W. Davis St.
- Stillwell’s: Hôtel Swexan, 2575 Mckinnon St.
- Tei-An: 1722 Routh St.
- Written by the Seasons: 380 Melba St.
Fort Worth:
- Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez: 2220 E. Rosedale St.
- Panther City BBQ: 201 E. Hattie St.
Houston:
- Baso: 633 W. 19th St.
- Bludorn: 807 Taft St.
- Brisket & Rice: 13111 FM-529 Road
- Candente: 4306 Yoakum Blvd.
- Hidden Omakase: 5353 W. Alabama St.
- Late August: 4201 Main St., Ste. 120
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse: 5839 Westheimer Road
McKinney:
- Harvest: 215 N. Kentucky St.
San Antonio:
- Barbecue Station: 1610 N.E. Loop 410
- Garcia’s Mexican Food: 842 Fredericksburg Road
- Leche de Tigre: 318 E. Cevallos St.
- Little Em’s Oyster Bar: 1001 S. Alamo St.
- Nicosi: 221 Newell Ave.
- Signature Restaurant: 16401 La Cantera Pkwy.
- 2M Smokehouse: 2731 S. WW White Road
Award winners
- Exceptional Cocktails Award: Julian Shaffer - rye., 1920 Greenville Ave., Dallas
- Sommelier Award: Steven McDonald - Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 5839 Westheimer Road, Houston
- Service Award: Hailey Pruitt & Lauren Backman - Mixtli, 812 S. Alamo St., San Antonio
- Young Chef Award: Edgar Rico - Nixta Taqueria, 2512 E. 12th St., Austin
Best Hotels in Texas: All the Michelin Keys
The Two Key Hotels
- Fort Worth: Bowie House, Auberge Resorts Collection
- San Antonio: Hotel Emma
The One Key Hotels
- Austin: ARRIVE Austin
- Austin: Austin Proper Hotel
- Austin: Fairmont Austin Gold Experience
- Austin: Hotel Saint Cecilia
- Austin: Hotel ZaZa Austin
- Austin: Soho House Austin
- Austin: The Heywood Hotel
- Fort Worth: Hotel Drover
- Dallas: Casa Duro
- Dallas: Hotel Swexan
- Dallas: Hotel ZaZa Dallas
- Dallas: Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- Galveston: Carr Mansion
- Houston: Hotel ZaZa Memorial City
- Houston: Hotel ZaZa Museum District
- Houston: The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston