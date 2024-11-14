List: Best restaurants in Texas, according to the Michelin Guide

SAN ANTONIO – The first Michelin Guide Texas was released this week, and it included 117 restaurants spanning 26 different cuisines.

For the coveted One Star Michelin rating, 15 restaurants in the Lone Star State received that honor. Two establishments were given the Green Star rating.

Another 102 restaurants in Texas won the Bib Gourmand or Recommended title.

If you’re unsure of what those ratings mean, you can click here for an explainer. Just know that any recognition from Michelin is a big deal — the renowned Michelin Guide lists the best chefs, mixologists, restaurants and hotels around the globe.

Here’s a list of all the restaurants and hotels included in the Michelin Guide Texas.

One-Star Restaurants on the Michelin Guide Texas:

San Antonio

Mixtli: 812 S. Alamo St., Ste. 103 812 S. Alamo St., Ste. 103

Austin

Dallas

Tatsu: 3309 Elm St. 3309 Elm St.

Houston

BCN Taste & Tradition : 4210 Roseland St. 4210 Roseland St.

Le Jardinier Houston : 5500 Main St. 5500 Main St.

March : 1624 Westheimer Road 1624 Westheimer Road

Musaafer : 5115 Westheimer Road 5115 Westheimer Road

Tatemó: 4740 Dacoma St. 4740 Dacoma St.

Spring

CorkScrew BBQ: 26608 Keith St. 26608 Keith St.

Green-Star Restaurants on Michelin Guide Texas:

Austin

Dai Due : 2406 Manor Road 2406 Manor Road

Emmer & Rye: 51 Rainey St. 51 Rainey St.

Michelin Bib Gourmands

Austin

Bellaire

Blood Bros BBQ: 5425 Bellaire Blvd. 5425 Bellaire Blvd.

Dallas

Cattleack : 13628 Gamma Road 13628 Gamma Road

Gemma : 2323 N. Henderson Ave. 2323 N. Henderson Ave.

Lucia : 287 N. Bishop Ave. 287 N. Bishop Ave.

Một Hai Ba : 6407 Lewis St. 6407 Lewis St.

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen : 1907 Greenville Ave. 1907 Greenville Ave.

nonna: 4115 Lomo Alto Drive 4115 Lomo Alto Drive

Fort Worth

Goldee’s : 4645 Dick Price Road

Houston

Lockhart

Barbs B Q: 102 E. Market St. 102 E. Market St.

Pearland

Killen’s BBQ: 3613 Broadway St. 3613 Broadway St.

San Antonio

Seguin

Burnt Bean Co.: 108 S. Austin St. 108 S. Austin St.

Spring

Belly of the Beast : 5200 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 180 5200 FM 2920 Rd., Ste. 180

Rosemeyer Bar-B-Q: 2111 Riley Fuzzell Road 2111 Riley Fuzzell Road

Tomball

Tejas Chocolate: 200 N. Elm St. 200 N. Elm St.

Recommend restaurants

Arlington:

Smoke’n Ash BBQ: 5904 S. Cooper St. 5904 S. Cooper St.

Austin:

Dallas:

Fort Worth:

Birrieria y Taqueria Cortez : 2220 E. Rosedale St. 2220 E. Rosedale St.

Panther City BBQ: 201 E. Hattie St. 201 E. Hattie St.

Houston:

McKinney:

Harvest: 215 N. Kentucky St. 215 N. Kentucky St.

San Antonio:

Award winners

Best Hotels in Texas: All the Michelin Keys

The Two Key Hotels

The One Key Hotels

