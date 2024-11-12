Where to find the 13 San Antonio restaurants recognized in first Michelin Guide Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Numerous San Antonio restaurants were recognized in the Michelin Guide’s first Texas edition, including one of the state’s first Michelin stars.
Mixtli, a progressive Mexican restaurant in Southtown, was one of 15 Texas restaurants awarded a Michelin Star for the first time Tuesday.
Sommelier Hailey Pruitt and Bar Director Lauren Beckman also won an award for the Outstanding Service Award.
Five San Antonio area restaurants were recognized for their quality and value under the “Bib Gourmand” designation, and another seven were selected for inclusion in the Michelin Guide.
Here’s a full list and where you can find them:
MICHELIN STAR
- Mixtli — 812 S Alamo St STE 103, San Antonio, TX 78210
BIB GOURMAND
- Burnt Bean Co. — 108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155
- Cullum’s Attaboy — 111 Kings Ct, San Antonio, TX 78212
- Ladino — 200 E Grayson St #100, San Antonio, TX 78215
- Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery— 136 E Grayson St Suite 120, San Antonio, TX 78215
- The Jerk Shack — 10234 TX-151 Suite 103, San Antonio, TX 78251
MICHELIN RECOMMENDED
- Barbecue Station — 1610 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78209
- Garcia’s Mexican Food — 842 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201
- Leche De Tigre — 318 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX 78204
- Little Em’s Oyster Bar — 1024 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78210
- Nicosi — 221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215
- Signature Restaurant — 16401 La Cantera Parkway San Antonio, TX 78256
- 2M Smokehouse — 2731 S WW White Rd, San Antonio, TX 78222
OUTSTANDING SERVICE
- Hailey Pruitt & Lauren Beckman (Sommelier & Bar Director at Mixtli)