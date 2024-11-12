Where to find the 13 San Antonio restaurants recognized in first Michelin Guide Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Numerous San Antonio restaurants were recognized in the Michelin Guide’s first Texas edition, including one of the state’s first Michelin stars.

Mixtli, a progressive Mexican restaurant in Southtown, was one of 15 Texas restaurants awarded a Michelin Star for the first time Tuesday.

Sommelier Hailey Pruitt and Bar Director Lauren Beckman also won an award for the Outstanding Service Award.

Five San Antonio area restaurants were recognized for their quality and value under the “Bib Gourmand” designation, and another seven were selected for inclusion in the Michelin Guide.

Here’s a full list and where you can find them:

MICHELIN STAR

Mixtli — 812 S Alamo St STE 103, San Antonio, TX 78210

BIB GOURMAND

MICHELIN RECOMMENDED

OUTSTANDING SERVICE