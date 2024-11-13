Michelin Guide Texas boosts San Antonio’s restaurant scene

SAN ANTONIO – There is a lot of discussion among the restaurant community in San Antonio after the Michelin Guide came to Texas for the first time on Monday.

San Antonio has always been known for its flavorful food. And now, after Mixtli received a Michelin Star, the Alamo City will be getting a lot more attention when it comes to the restaurant scene.

“So now I feel like more eyes are on us. International eyes are on San Antonio. Before it was all just Tex-Mex. Tex-Mex. We go there for tacos when it’s not. You know, our culinary scene is amazing here,” said Chef Tatu Herrera, owner of Folklores Coffee House & Executive Chef at Dessert Spoon Restaurant.

Herrera said he knows the chefs at Mixtli, and he’s excited for them. But he’s also proud that this “win” is in San Antonio.

And Herrera is excited to see what the innovations are going to be here locally with more chefs pushing the boundaries.

“Chefs are going to want to come to San Antonio. They’re going to want to be here, and, you know, be innovative and show off what, you know, what they’re about,” Herrera said.

David Gonzalez of Visit San Antonio said the recognition is a huge deal from a domestic and an international standpoint, bringing more jobs and more visitors to San Antonio.

“It’s something that is known worldwide, and people are really looking for it across the world. And a great part for us is that when people know that there’s a Michelin restaurant in San Antonio, the studies show that they’re going to stay here longer and spend more money in San Antonio,” Gonzalez said.

