Texas Restaurant Association says ‘it’s about time’ Michelin Guide acknowledged the state

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Restaurant Association said the state’s inclusion in the Michelin Guide is exciting and overdue.

Having Michelin-starred restaurants will add even more credibility to an already respected and diverse culinary scene, according to TRA Chief Public Affairs Officer Kelsey Erickson Streufert.

“Texans are prideful. We have a lot of reasons to be prideful, right? We’re the biggest, we’re the baddest, we’re the best. And it’s about time that Michelin acknowledged it,” Streufert said. “So I think that sense of pride and excitement, you know, even chefs and restaurateurs who don’t expect to be included in the guide themselves, I think, are excited to see their peers get the recognition that they deserve.”

The first Michelin Guide Texas, which will be released later this year, will include Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

“We know that the inspectors are already out. They are completely anonymous. They are completely independent. So none of us have any sort of influence or insight into where they are or what they’re seeing. But it’s incredibly exciting,” she said.

The prestigious guide has rated restaurants in cities around the world for the last 100 years. Having a star is a tremendous badge of honor for chefs.

According to the TRA, the food service industry is the state’s largest private-sector employer, with more than 1.4 million Texans and over $106 billion in annual sales. Inclusion in the guide could grow those numbers even more.

“In the past, if you were a Texan and your dream was to get a Michelin star or work in a Michelin star restaurant, you had to leave. You had to leave for Chicago. For New York? For California. Well, not anymore. Now, we can recruit, and we can keep that talent right here in Texas,” Streufert said.

“I think Texas and San Antonio, in particular, for years, have been fighting to get on that global stage, and this is just one more reason and another kind of glorification of what we do in the restaurant industry to showcase to the world what we’re capable of,” San Antonio Chef Jason Dady told KSAT.

San Antonio is already known for our good food, but having some restaurants included in the guide is expected to benefit all eating establishments and boost the local economy.

“Maybe the most important factor about all of this is truly just the economic update it brings to every restaurant across. The data is consistent that people look at the Michelin Guide when they decide where they’re going to visit (and) where they’re going to travel,” Streufert said. “And so, now people will choose Texas, and not only will they dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant, but when they’re here, they’re going to go to that local taco truck down the street. They’re going to go to that barbecue joint for lunch, right? Whether they’re Michelin listed or not, because they’re here and they’re going to spend their money here. So, I really think it’s an opportunity to kind of have that rising tide that lifts all boats and not only give us the recognition we deserve but bring more economic opportunity to our restaurants here in Texas.”

How does a restaurant get included in the Michelin Guide?

Restaurants can request to be considered in the Michelin Guide. People can also recommend restaurants.

The Michelin Inspectors are anonymous. They eat at restaurants multiple times, during different seasons, days of the week and times, to get a complete picture and make sure the cooking is consistent. The team discusses their experiences together and makes a final determination on how to rate the restaurant.

The guide uses a star rating system based on five criteria:

Quality of the ingredients used

Mastery of flavor and cooking techniques

The personality of the chef in the cuisine

Harmony of flavors

Consistency between visits

Getting a Michelin star is a badge of honor for restaurants.

The inspectors don’t look at how the restaurant is decorated or even the service quality. It’s strictly about the food.

Here’s what the stars mean:

One star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Two stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour!

Three stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey!

The Texas guide will also include restaurants awarded with the Bib Gourmand — the award for a high standard of cooking at an affordable price, and Michelin Recommended — a recognition for serving food to a high level but not quite star or Bib level.

Michelin Guide inspectors are already visiting Texas restaurants for the inaugural edition and will revisit and inspect new restaurants each year going forward.

We asked KSAT viewers to submit restaurants they think should be mentioned in the guide.

Here are some of the suggestions: