VOTE: Which San Antonio restaurants would you include in Michelin Guide Texas?

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s announcement of a Michelin Guide Texas has San Antonio chefs feeling some validation.

The prestigious guide has rated restaurants in cities around the world for the last 100 years.

The first Texas edition, which will be released later this year, will include Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

“I think Texas and San Antonio in particular for years, have been fighting to get on that global stage and this is just one more reason and another kind of glorification of what we do in the restaurant industry to showcase to the world what we’re capable of,” San Antonio Chef Jason Dady said.

How does a restaurant get included in the Michelin Guide?

Restaurants can request to be considered in the Michelin Guide. People can also recommend restaurants.

The Michelin Inspectors are anonymous. They eat at restaurants multiple times, during different seasons, days of the week and times, to get a complete picture and make sure the cooking is consistent. The team discusses their experiences together and makes a final determination on how to rate the restaurant.

The guide uses a star rating system based on five criteria:

Quality of the ingredients used

Mastery of flavor and cooking techniques

The personality of the chef in the cuisine

Harmony of flavors

Consistency between visits

Getting a Michelin star is a badge of honor for restaurants.

The inspectors don’t look at how the restaurant is decorated or even the service quality. It’s strictly about the food.

Here’s what the stars mean:

One star: High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Two stars: Excellent cooking, worth a detour!

Three stars: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey!

The Texas guide will also include restaurants awarded with the Bib Gourmand — the award for a high standard of cooking at an affordable price, and Michelin Recommended — a recognition for serving food to a high level but not quite star or Bib level.

According to the Texas Restaurant Association, the food service industry is the state’s largest private-sector employer, with more than 1.4 million Texans and over $106 billion in annual sales.

Having some restaurants included in the guide will benefit all eating establishments, the association said.

“The MICHELIN Guide Texas will increase foot traffic to all kinds of local establishments because while visitors enjoy one or more meals at an experiential restaurant, they’ll also enjoy delicious food from the nearby taco truck, legendary barbecue joint and neighborhood cafe during their stay,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

Michelin Guide inspectors are already visiting Texas restaurants for the inaugural edition and will revisit and inspect new restaurants each year going forward.

So, which San Antonio restaurants do you think are Michelin-worthy?

Send us your submissions below, and we’ll compile a list.