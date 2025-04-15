San Antonio ISD board approves pay increase for district employees

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, the San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a pay increase for all full-time permanent employees for the 2025-2026 academic year.

The package raises entry pay for hourly full-time staff to $17 per hour, while entry salary for teachers will increase to $60,000, according to a district news release.

Head custodians will receive an elevated pay grade, along with some instructional assistants working in behavior support and mental health curriculum.

“While the District is facing a structural deficit, we remain committed to prioritizing staff compensation. Our employees are our most valuable resource, and like many across the country, they are feeling the impact of rising inflation,” Superintendent Jaime Aquino said.

SAISD made “significant expenditure reductions” to its budget to ensure the investment was possible. Currently, the district faces a $51 million structural deficit and plans to cut $17 million per year over the next three years, according to the release.

The approval of the package is contingent on mandates from the Texas Legislature.

“If the state legislature mandates a staff compensation increase that exceeds the district’s plan, SAISD will adjust compensation accordingly,” the release said.

The district will formally adopt the budget on June 23, which will take effect on the employees’ start to their workday calendar in the 2025-2026 academic year.