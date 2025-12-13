Texas Eats: Inside the NEW Paris Baguette in San Antonio, Signature, Uchi, Plank’s Seafood Provisions and Hugo’s

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Paris Baguette

205 E Houston St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Paris Baguette started in South Korea in 1988, and now has more than 4,000 locations worldwide, with 250 locations in the United States. Located inside the Gunter Hotel on Houston Street in downtown San Antonio, the Alamo City welcomes the first Paris Baguette location offering baked-fresh-daily treats and iced and hot coffee drinks.

Signature

16401 La Cantera Pkwy, San Antonio, Texas 78256

Located in La Cantera Resort and Spa, Signature is a Michelin-recommended restaurant that serves traditional Texas dishes with an innovative French flair. Try out their rotating tasting menu for the chance to have a culinary experience unlike any other.

Uchi

2817 Maple Ave, Dallas, Texas 75201

Originally founded in 2003 by award-winning chef Tyson Cole, Uchi serves high quality Japanese dishes and beverages. Whether it’s sushi, scallops, or rice, Uchi will satisfy your Japanese cuisine cravings.

Plank’s Seafood Provisions

11410 Century Oaks Terrace Ste 136, Austin, Texas 78758

Located at The Domain, north of downtown Austin, Plank’s serves cheap and high quality fresh seafood and ice cold drinks. Plank’s offers a stellar happy hour deal with each oyster costing only $1, and discounted prices on drinks as well.

Hugo’s

1600 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77006

Hugo’s is an award-winning restaurant, open since 2002, that highlights the diversity of Mexican cuisine. Helmed by James Beard Award-Winner, Hugo Ortega, get ready to experience a variety of high-caliber authentic Mexican dishes that won’t disappoint.

