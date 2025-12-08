Original Burger Boy restaurant to reopen in early 2026 after kitchen fire The burger joint has been temporarily closed since late August The restaurant is on track to reopen in the first quarter of 2026. (Copyright 2025 by Google - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The original Burger Boy north of downtown is set to make a comeback in early 2026.
An Instagram post said the St. Mary’s located restaurant will return “stronger, fresher, and ready to serve San Antonio again.”
The burger joint has been temporarily closed since late August after a kitchen fire spread to its attic, causing some damage.
In the months after the fire, a fence was wrapped around the restaurant.
According to the Instagram post, the restaurant is on track to reopen in the first quarter of 2026.
The post also expressed the restaurant’s gratitude for the support during its temporary closure.
“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, patience, and love you’ve shown us during this time — it truly means everything to the Burger Boy family,” the post said.
Read also
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio ▶ 1:51 Mountain Cedar season has begun for San Antonio Would you pay to park at La Cantera? ▶ 2:01 Would you pay to park at La Cantera? San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' ▶ 3:25 San Antonio mural honors 'Spurs Lady' Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea ▶ 1:53 Texas educator saves Christmas for 400 elementary students with Tik Tok plea President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal ▶ 0:42 President Trump weighs in on Netflix-Warner Bros. deal Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon ▶ 2:47 Sarah Acosta catches up with runners at inaugural San Antonio Marathon Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners ▶ 0:28 Supporters head to inaugural San Antonio Marathon to support runners Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio ▶ 0:45 Krampus parade returns for 2nd year to haunt downtown San Antonio Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says ▶ 1:03 Human remains found on east Bexar County property, sheriff says Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help ▶ 2:23 Hundreds of 911 calls during July 4 floods show panic, resolve, desire to help Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death ▶ 1:34 Police: Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms ▶ 0:44 Teen charged in brother’s shooting to remain in detention after violating release terms Check out these space heater safety tips ▶ 1:22 Check out these space heater safety tips Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 ▶ 0:56 Here’s what the KSAT newsroom listened to in 2025 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to ▶ 1:04 Have a child on social media? Here is how to monitor what they are up to 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ▶ 1:38 'KPop Demon Hunters' Creator Answers Fans’ Burning Questions ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run ▶ 0:32 ‘I wouldn’t have left you’: Good Samaritan left critically injured after Universal City hit-and-run Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio ▶ 1:26 Amazon’s Prime Air drone deliveries are in full swing across San Antonio Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community ▶ 1:52 Castle Hills nursing home resident spreads warmth with handmade hats for San Antonio’s community San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road ▶ 0:57 San Antonio could test drive lower speed limits, but funding issues may push it down the road Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest ▶ 1:03 Body cam captures LOPD officer making false claims about business owner months before owner’s arrest Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin ▶ 2:07 Mother of Texas A&M student demands answers after daughter’s fatal fall from high-rise in Austin Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? ▶ 2:20 Do police have to wait 24 hours to declare an adult missing? Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request ▶ 1:13 Ousted Alamo Trust president questions timing of resignation request Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID ▶ 0:35 Prepare to pay a $45 fee to fly if you don't have a Real ID Previous photo Next photo