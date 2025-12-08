Original Burger Boy restaurant to reopen in early 2026 after kitchen fire

The restaurant is on track to reopen in the first quarter of 2026.

SAN ANTONIO – The original Burger Boy north of downtown is set to make a comeback in early 2026.

An Instagram post said the St. Mary’s located restaurant will return “stronger, fresher, and ready to serve San Antonio again.”

Recommended Videos

The burger joint has been temporarily closed since late August after a kitchen fire spread to its attic, causing some damage.

In the months after the fire, a fence was wrapped around the restaurant.

According to the Instagram post, the restaurant is on track to reopen in the first quarter of 2026.

The post also expressed the restaurant’s gratitude for the support during its temporary closure.

“We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support, patience, and love you’ve shown us during this time — it truly means everything to the Burger Boy family,” the post said.

Read also