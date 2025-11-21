Skip to main content
Local News

Esencia to open this winter at St. Anthony Hotel in downtown San Antonio

James Beard-nominated chef Leo Davila leads the restaurant

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

“Esencia” is opening at the luxurious St. Anthony Hotel in the 300 block of East Travis Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Details have been revealed surrounding a new restaurant opening this winter at a hotel in the heart of San Antonio.

Led by James Beard-nominated chef Leo Davila, a news release said Esencia is opening at the luxurious St. Anthony Hotel in the 300 block of East Travis Street.

The restaurant features 130 seats, a two-level dining room, elevated cuisine, cocktails, private dining experiences, plus more.

“Esencia is more than a name – it’s a philosophy,” Davila said. “In Spanish, Esencia means ‘essence,’ and our mission is to capture the true essence of San Antonio cuisine.”

Esencia’s menu celebrates the fusion of Spanish, Mexican and Asian influences, inspired by Davila’s Chinese and Mexican heritage.

Some of the restaurant’s specialty dishes include Carne Asada Frites, Arroz con Pollo, Beef and Broccoli, and Duck & Flower.

The beverages will offer a selection of Asian spirits, tequilas, mezcals, Texas whiskeys, beers and wines from Texas, the West Coast, Mexico and worldwide.

Creative cocktails such as the Smoked Old Fashioned and Cherry Blossom Sour will also be featured on the menu.

The restaurant’s design reflects San Antonio’s history and culture, featuring Spanish influences.

