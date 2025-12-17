Skip to main content
La Panadería opens 5th San Antonio location, debuts new mascot Don Lino

The new Stone Oak restaurant is the largest location of the popular eatery

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café, has opened another location. (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025)

SAN ANTONIOLa Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café, has opened another location.

The newest restaurant, located at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E., is the largest location the chain has ever opened at 6,600 square feet, according to a press release.

The restaurant also said the new location created 100 new jobs.

In addition to the restaurant, the chain also unveiled a mascot for the brand, Don Lino.

According to a release, the walking concha is “a tribute to the generations of bakers who inspired the Cáceres family’s craft. Named after a legendary baker from the brothers’ childhood stories in Mexico City, Don Lino embodies the warmth, tradition and artistry that define La Panadería.”

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

