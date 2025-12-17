La Panadería opens 5th San Antonio location, debuts new mascot Don Lino The new Stone Oak restaurant is the largest location of the popular eatery La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café, has opened another location. (Andrew Wilson, KSAT 2025) SAN ANTONIO – La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café, has opened another location. La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café, has opened another location in San Antonio. (KSAT 2025) La Panadería, the popular James Beard-nominated bakery and café, has opened another location in San Antonio. (KSAT 2025)
The newest restaurant, located at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E., is the largest location the chain has ever opened at 6,600 square feet, according to a press release.
The restaurant also said the new location created 100 new jobs.
In addition to the restaurant, the chain also unveiled a mascot for the brand, Don Lino.
According to a release, the walking concha is “a tribute to the generations of bakers who inspired the Cáceres family’s craft. Named after a legendary baker from the brothers’ childhood stories in Mexico City, Don Lino embodies the warmth, tradition and artistry that define La Panadería.”
About the Author Andrew Wilson headshot
Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.
