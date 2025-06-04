New La Panadería coming to Stone Oak this fall

La Panadería Bakery Café, known for its pan dulce, sandwiches and more, announced it is expanding its footprint in San Antonio this fall.

The award-winning bakery, already known for its four stores, is expanding to the Stone Oak area — with the new location set to open at 1011 North Loop 1604 East.

It will be the bakery’s biggest location, spanning at 6,600 square feet and offering 100 parking spaces, according to a news release.

“We’ve always believed in growing thoughtfully and with our guests in mind,” La Panadería co-owner Jose Cáceres said in the release. “Stone Oak is a vibrant and growing area, and we’re excited to bring La Panadería to a new part of the city.”

Customers can expect the bakery’s full menu, including the same signature tortas, as well as Mexican and European-inspired pastries.

An official opening date has not yet been announced. To stay up-to-date on when the location will open, click here.

