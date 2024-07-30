La Panadería announces new Southtown location to open in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – La Panadería Bakery Café will open a new Southtown location next year.

The popular bakery’s plans for expansion are coming to fruition with a café opening in the fall and two more in the works for next year.

The Southtown location at 812 S Alamo Street is the newest to be announced. The café will offer pan dulce, delicious lunch and brunch options, coffee, beer and wine.

“We are thrilled to bring La Panadería to the Southtown neighborhood,” said Jose Cáceres. “Our passion for sharing our cultura with San Antonio has brought us to this point, and this expansion allows us to share our love for baking with even more people. This new location will not only bring our unique flavors to Southtown, but also create even more job opportunities in the community.”

A La Panadería Bakery Café will open this fall at 2503 Broadway.

The Stone Oak location at 1011 N. Loop 1604 E. is expected to be open by early 2025. This restaurant will be the largest one yet spanning 6,600 feet and will include a “sizable” covered patio.

And a new concept — a La Panadería Express kiosk — will open in The Shops at La Cantera.

La Panadería’s three existing cafés include the following locations:

8305 Broadway Street in Alamo Heights

301 E Houston Street in downtown San Antonio

17030 Fiesta Texas Drive Suite 105 at La Cantera

The existing Alamo Heights store is being renovated to include a new sitting area and coffee and juice bar.

La Panadería Bakery Café was created by brothers David and José Cáceres, who started by selling their pan dulce at the Quarry Farmers Market in 2013.