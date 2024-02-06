La Panadería ‘aims to double’ with expansion plan announcement

Plans for the expansion are being led by co-owners and brothers David and José Cáceres. Two stores and an enhanced Broadway location will join the company’s three existing locations.

SAN ANTONIO – La Panadería, a beloved San Antonio bakery, announced an expansion plan that aims to double the bakery’s footprint in the city.

The project is expected to create approximately 200 job opportunities in the area, a press release said.

“This will bring more opportunity for jobs to the great community of San Antonio and further our legacy throughout Texas and beyond for years to come,” Jose Cáceres said.

In December 2024, Stone Oak will be home to the largest La Panadería store to date. The brothers will utilize a 6,600-square-foot building on the Loop 1604 access road.

The store’s presence on Broadway will see both new and old enhancements.

For the existing Broadway location, guests will soon find “a comfortable new sitting area and a comprehensive coffee and juice bar for guests to enjoy,” the press release said.

With enhancements coming to the first Broadway location, guests will soon have a second Broadway location. The bakery will occupy space at the former Fratello’s at 2503 Broadway. The location is expected to open late this summer.

The Shops at La Cantera will also be the home of a new concept from the brothers. La Panadería Express, expected to open this summer, will explore an on-the-go bakery experience for shoppers.

La Panadería is already looking to 2025 with plans to broaden its footprint, including potential locations at Culebra and 1604, Medical Center and the I-35 and 1604 corridor.

“Our passion and dedication to bread cultura are what brought us to this moment,” Jose Cáceres said. “This expansion is more than just new stores.”