Centro de Artes Gallery showcases Latino experience with two new exhibitions

A paleta-inspired sculpture titled “Sabor del Mercado" was unveiled on the steps of the Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio’s Market Square.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture Department is revealing two new exhibitions in the heart of downtown.

The exhibitions are displayed in the Centro de Artes Gallery inside Historic Market Square.

On the first floor, California artists Michael Alfaro and Gerardo Guillén’s exhibition titled “Millennial Lotería” is described as an artistic parody of the Hispanic tradition of Lotería.

On the second floor, there’s an exhibition by Efedefroy titled “Permanencia Voluntaria.”

The exhibitions are free and open to the public starting Thursday, Feb. 8 and will remain on display until June 30, 2024.

Centro de Artes Gallery is a two-story exhibit committed to telling the story of the Latino experience in South Texas.

For more information, click here.