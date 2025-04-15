New Chick-fil-A to open in Spring Branch on Thursday

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A new Chick-fil-A is set to open in Spring Branch on Thursday, April 17.

The restaurant is located at 462 Singing Oaks, near U.S. Highway 281, and is expected to create around 110 new jobs, the company said in a news release.

The new location will serve guests from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday with dine-in, drive thru, carry-out, curbside, catering and mobile ordering options.

To celebrate the opening, the restaurant made a $25,000 donation to Feeding America, the release said, which will aid the local hunger relief efforts of the San Antonio Food Bank. 100 local community members were also chosen to receive a year of free Chick-fil-A meals for their impact in Spring Branch.

The restaurant will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits. According to the release, over 35 million meals have been created through the program to date.

Jordan Snook was selected as the local owner-operator of the new location.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to now serve Central Texas, not just as a local Owner-Operator, but also as a neighbor who’s excited to create a space where people can gather and feel cared for,” Snook said.

