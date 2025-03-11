Chick-fil-A to open first Fredericksburg location

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – Chick-fil-A is expanding its reach in Texas.

The popular restaurant chain announced it will soon open its first location in Fredericksburg in the Hill County.

The new Chick-fil-A will be located in the 500 block of Friendship Lane, not far from the Das Peach Haus Homestead, a popular destination to shop, eat and sleep.

The owner and operator is a Fredericksburg native, according to a press release.

“I’m excited to reconnect with my hometown as Chick-fil-A Fredericksburg prepares to open its doors,” owner and operater Janell Edwards said. “Chick-fil-A takes great care of the communities it serves, and I can’t wait to share this opportunity with new Team Members as they develop their careers.”

While an exact opening date has not been released, the location is hiring for 80 new positions, both full- and part-time.

Chick-fil-A Fredericksburg said it can offer benefits to team members such as competitive pay, scholarship opportunities and tuition discounts.

