Third Trader Joe’s grocery store to open in San Antonio area

The new location does not yet have a confirmed opening date.

SAN ANTONIO – Trader Joe’s is expected to open a third location in the San Antonio area.

The California-based grocery chain recently filed a project with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation for a location at 11745 Interstate 10 W.

The registered project at the Huebner Oaks Center has an ongoing renovation set from June to December 2025, the TDLR listing states,

The estimated cost of the 14,562-square-foot store is $900,000, according to TDLR.

Trader Joe’s has not yet confirmed the location or an opening date.

“While I can share that we have plans to open a new store in San Antonio, we do not have a location or timeline to confirm at this time,” said Nakie Rohde, Trader Joe’s public relations manager.

San Antonio’s other Trader Joe’s stores are located at 360 East Basse Road near the Quarry and 403 North Loop 1604 West in Stone Oak.

