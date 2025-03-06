New, smaller IKEA store prepares for opening in San Marcos

The San Marcos location will be the ninth IKEA store in Texas but the first to utilize the smaller "city store" layout.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – IKEA, the internationally known Swedish furniture store, announced Thursday a new location will open later this spring in San Marcos. However, the store won’t look like a typical IKEA location.

The company will introduce a “small city store” concept within the San Mar Plaza retail center located at 917 State Highway 80 North.

IKEA hopes the smaller store — which will have an area of approximately 35,000 square feet — will develop “more accessible urban store formats.”

For comparison, the IKEA location in Live Oak, Texas, has an area of 289,000 square feet.

The company said the new concept will display more than 2,500 products, which include home furnishings and a small range of Swedish Food Market items.

The San Marcos location will be the ninth IKEA store in Texas.

