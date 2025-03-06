Skip to main content
New, smaller IKEA store prepares for opening in San Marcos

IKEA’s ‘small city store’ concept will open its doors later this spring

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Tags: San Marcos, Shopping, IKEA
The San Marcos location will be the ninth IKEA store in Texas but the first to utilize the smaller "city store" layout. (SJOERD VAN DER WAL, © Sjoerd van der Wal 2020)

SAN MARCOS, Texas – IKEA, the internationally known Swedish furniture store, announced Thursday a new location will open later this spring in San Marcos. However, the store won’t look like a typical IKEA location.

The company will introduce a “small city store” concept within the San Mar Plaza retail center located at 917 State Highway 80 North.

IKEA hopes the smaller store — which will have an area of approximately 35,000 square feet — will develop “more accessible urban store formats.”

For comparison, the IKEA location in Live Oak, Texas, has an area of 289,000 square feet.

The company said the new concept will display more than 2,500 products, which include home furnishings and a small range of Swedish Food Market items.

The San Marcos location will be the ninth IKEA store in Texas.

About the Author
Ryan Cerna headshot

Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.

