Besitos Café opens on the South Side

San Antonio’s Southside has welcomed a new spot that blends food, tradition, and community with the opening of Besitos Café.

Located at 1123 Nogalitos Street, Suite 1, this family-owned café is the vision of Devin Marie Morin and Eduardo Morin, who built it with the values of family, culture, and cariño at its heart.

The café opened its doors at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The name Besitos, meaning “little kisses,” reflects the warmth and connection the Morin family pours into everything they do.

Inspired by the spirit of Día de los Muertos and rooted in Mexican heritage, the café is more than a place to grab a cup of coffee—it is a gathering space filled with meaning.

Every detail at Besitos Café tells a story. The menu features authentic Mexican dishes alongside a specialty drink menu, including comforting favorites such as café de olla and champurrado.

These recipes are drawn from timeless family traditions and crafted to bring guests a sense of home with every sip and every bite.

Culture is woven into the café beyond the food and drinks. Inside, visitors are greeted with rotating art displays featuring local artists and a hand-painted mural that celebrates identity and tradition.

At the heart of the café sits a lovingly curated ofrenda, honoring ancestors and reminding the community to live with gratitude, joy, and remembrance.

For Devin and Eduardo, creating Besitos Café was about more than opening a restaurant. It was about offering a space where neighbors could come together, families could connect, and culture could be celebrated daily.

Located in the heart of San Antonio’s Southside, Besitos is as much about community as it is about cuisine.

The mission of Besitos Café is to create a welcoming space where family, tradition, and culture come together. Through authentic Mexican food, soulful drinks, and the celebration of art and community, the café shares the warmth of heritage and the love that inspires every plate, every cup, and every connection.

Their slogan, “A café filled with family, culture, and cariño,” captures the essence of what guests can expect. Besitos Café is more than a café—it is a place to celebrate life, honor tradition, and share in the simple joys that connect us all.

