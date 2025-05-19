Bill Miller BBQ to open first restaurant with new prototype design in Bexar County

The restaurant’s newest location will sit at 14540 Potranco Road near Highway 211.

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller BBQ is opening its 76th restaurant Tuesday in far west Bexar County, according to a news release.

The Potranco location is the second to feature a prototype restaurant exterior, first introduced at its Boerne location.

Also planned, a first for the chain, is a covered double drive-thru designed for speed and convenience.

“We’re eager to bring Bill Miller to a developing area and continue to grow in San Antonio,” said Jim Guy Egbert, CEO and president of Bill Miller Bar-B-Q. “The new covered double drive-thru is a first for us, and it’s designed with our customers in mind for a quick convenient way to pick up the same quality food they know and love.”

The restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Residents in the area can also expect to see a new EZ’s location open later this year, not far from the forthcoming Bill Miller’s.