New EZ’s restaurant to break ground next month on far West Side

EZ’s Brick Oven & Grill will be built in the 12900 block of Potranco Road

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

EZ's is opening a new restaurant on Potranco Road

SAN ANTONIO – A new EZ’s Brick Oven and Grill is registered to be built next month on the far West Side.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new restaurant will be at the 12900 block of Potranco Road.

Construction is set to start on June 2 and will finish on Oct. 1, according to the TDLR filing.

An opening date for the restaurant has not yet been revealed.

EZ’s, according to its website, is a San Antonio business that has been around since 1989. The chain specializes in rosemary chicken, brick oven pizzas, shakes and focaccia bread.

EZ’s currently has two locations in San Antonio. One is in the 6400 block of North New Braunfels Avenue, and the other is on the 730 block of West Bitters Road.

