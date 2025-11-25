Chick-fil-A opens new location on South Side Guests who wear cow spots can score free entree, chain says Chick-fil-a (Photo by Chick-fil-a) SAN ANTONIO – Craving a free entree from a Texas favorite?
Chick-fil-A is opening a new location at 150 Southwest Military Drive beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The restaurant plans to celebrate its grand opening by offering a free entree or kids’ meal to guests who wear cow spots or a cow-spotted accessory, according to a news release.
This will mark the third San Antonio-area location to open this fall, after the locations in
Kitty Hawk and Seguin.
The release said these three restaurants will add more than 250 full- and part-time jobs to the community.
Fredericksburg and Spring Branch also got Chick-fil-A locations last spring.
The chain is giving back to the community by donating $75,000 to Feed America to help fight hunger.
