Chick-fil-A opens new location on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – Craving a free entree from a Texas favorite?

Chick-fil-A is opening a new location at 150 Southwest Military Drive beginning at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant plans to celebrate its grand opening by offering a free entree or kids’ meal to guests who wear cow spots or a cow-spotted accessory, according to a news release.

This will mark the third San Antonio-area location to open this fall, after the locations in Kitty Hawk and Seguin.

The release said these three restaurants will add more than 250 full- and part-time jobs to the community.

Fredericksburg and Spring Branch also got Chick-fil-A locations last spring.

The chain is giving back to the community by donating $75,000 to Feed America to help fight hunger.

Related coverage on KSAT: