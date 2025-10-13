Skip to main content
How to score free food at Chick-fil-A opening in Universal City

The Kitty Hawk Road location will open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Chick-fil-A is celebrating the opening of its new Universal City location with free food.

The Chick-fil-A at 700 Kitty Hawk Road is set to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. The restaurant will serve guests from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

To celebrate, guests who arrive dressed in cow spots or a cow-spotted accessory on opening day can redeem a free entree or kid’s meal. The deal is available inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru.

The following options are redeemable for breakfast:

  • Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit
  • Egg white grill
  • Four-count Chick-fil-A chick-n-minis

The following options are redeemable for lunch or dinner:

  • Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich
  • Spicy chicken sandwich
  • Eight-count grilled nuggets
  • Eight-count Chick-fil-A nuggets
  • Five-count nugget kid’s meal

The offer is limited to one per person in cow attire, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

For more information, click here.

