How to score free food at Chick-fil-A opening in Universal City

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – Chick-fil-A is celebrating the opening of its new Universal City location with free food.
The Chick-fil-A at 700 Kitty Hawk Road is set to open at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. The restaurant will serve guests from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
To celebrate, guests who arrive dressed in cow spots or a cow-spotted accessory on opening day can redeem a free entree or kid’s meal. The deal is available inside the restaurant or in the drive-thru.
The following options are redeemable for breakfast:
- Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit
- Egg white grill
- Four-count Chick-fil-A chick-n-minis
The following options are redeemable for lunch or dinner:
- Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich
- Spicy chicken sandwich
- Eight-count grilled nuggets
- Eight-count Chick-fil-A nuggets
- Five-count nugget kid’s meal
The offer is limited to one per person in cow attire, while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.
