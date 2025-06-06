Win free pizza for a year at this grand opening

Little Caesars is offering free pizza for a year at this event

SAN ANTONIO – Do you want free pizza for a year? This popular chain is planning to make that happen for some lucky customers on Saturday.

According to a press release, Little Caesars is offering a year of free pizza to the first 50 people who line up at their grand opening for the new restaurant, located at 8700 Perrin Beitel Road.

Recommended Videos

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 7 and feature live music from a DJ, Little Caesars prize wheel giveaways, a face painter, photo opportunities with the mascot and more.

The release said the official ribbon-cutting will begin at noon and will be led by San Antonio franchisee Sunny Punjani and the local chain’s team.

The restaurant officially opened its doors on May 13 and serves guests daily.

The release stated that the new chain’s expansion created 30 jobs for the community.

You can learn more about Little Caesars on their website.