First look: Bill Miller BBQ opens prototype restaurant in west Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A new-of-its-kind Bill Miller BBQ opened in west Bexar County on Tuesday to a crowd of people, and the CEO said the location was a long time coming.

The new restaurant is located at 14540 Potranco Road near Highway 211.

It is the second to feature a prototype restaurant exterior, first introduced at a Boerne location. Also a first for the chain, the Potranco restaurant includes a covered double drive-thru designed for speed and convenience.

Bill Miller BBQ CEO and President Jim Guy Egbert joined KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio at 9 on opening day.

Egbert said they eyed a location in west Bexar County due to ongoing growth in the area.

“We’ve been excited about this location for a long time, we’ve been working on it for several years to get it open,” Egbert said.

“We picked 211 and Potranco because of how dynamic it is,” he added. “We’re super excited about the neighborhood.”

In a news release, Egbert said Bill Miller designed a covered double drive-thru “with our customers in mind for a quick convenient way to pick up the same quality food they know and love.”

The restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A new Bill Miller BBQ opened in west Bexar County on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (KSAT)

Residents in the area can also expect to see a new EZ’s location open later this year, not far from the Bill Miller.