Tacos On The Street opens first US location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Tacos On The Street, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant, has opened its first U.S. location in San Antonio.
The chain, based in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, opened the Alamo City location on Sept. 4 along U.S. Highway 281.
Tacos On The Street is known for its “fresh street-style carne asada recipe,” according to a news release.
The menu features “a simple, but effective menu with tacos, tostadas and quesadillas, all showcasing thinly shaved, high-quality beef grilled over blazing charcoal and finished with a rich beef glaze that brings deep flavor and crisp edges,” the release stated.
In addition to the entrees, the restaurant will also serve Van Leeuwen Ice Cream.
The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The San Antonio location is at 22026 U.S. Highway 281 N, Suite #101, San Antonio, TX 78259.
