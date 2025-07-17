Mexico-based street taco restaurant to open first US location in San Antonio

Tacos On The Street will open up shop on the North Side in August, at 22026 US Highway 281 N, Suite #101.

SAN ANTONIO – A taco restaurant born in the streets of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is slated to open its first U.S. location right here in San Antonio.

Tacos On The Street will open up shop in August on the North Side, according to a news release.

The shop will occupy a storefront at 22026 U.S. Highway 281 North, Suite No. 101. An exact opening date and hours of operation are expected in the coming weeks, the release stated.

“San Antonio felt like the natural place to begin our growth in the U.S.,” said San Antonio-based Director of Marketing Natalia Bustamante. “It’s a city that lives and breathes flavor, family, and culture—and that’s exactly what defines us. We’re all-in on San Antonio. This opening isn’t just a launch; it’s the beginning of a much bigger journey—with this city at the heart of it all.”

Founded as a taco stand in 1993, Tacos On The Street grew into a culinary experience centered around its “fresh street-style” carne asada.

The restaurant’s signature tacos, quesadillas and tostadas feature the thinly shaved, glazed beef. Salsas ranging from a creamy avocado verde and a smoky, fire-roasted chile de árbol salsa will be available.

Accompanying the menu will be margaritas, Jamaica Mezcalita and select Van Leeuwen ice cream flavors.

The San Antonio location will “honor the restaurant’s cultural origin and its new chapter through art.” Interior design duties were led by Joel Mozersky, who is credited with design work for Pullman Market and Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, according to the release.

The Guadalajara-based Cerámica Suro conducted ceramic work, a globally recognized studio known for its collaboration with Noma and Eleven Madison Park.

An interior mural inspired by Jarritos and a custom mural by Irapuato-based muralist Don Mos combine “contemporary iconography and traditional Mexican symbolism,” according to the release.

“The design of the mural is inspired by the tropical and vibrant energy of Puerto Vallarta, the place where this project originated,” said Guillermo Flores, who led the restaurant’s creative direction.

The release said the San Antonio location was the restaurant’s first step in a long-term expansion.

Additional U.S. locations are planned, with more details to be announced at a later date.