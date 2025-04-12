Texas Eats: Two Top Rated Pizza Joints in San Antonio

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Lover's Pizzeria (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lover’s Pizzeria

105 E Ashby Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212

Partners Victoria Moreno and Dusty Dworak have reopened Lover’s Pizzeria, an iconic pizza joint from the Southside, moving into the Tobin Hill community just north of downtown San Antonio. Their signature poblano pizza returns with an expanded menu including housemade desserts and more. The duo plan to introduce a new tres leches flavor each month.

Salsita (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Salsita

906 E Elmira St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Originally Santa Diabla, the restaurant group revamped their space and menu to form Salsita, spotlighting their tacos. The space offers an intimate, cozy interior with a large outdoor patio fit for all ages. They have a variety of unique dishes, vibrant cocktails and specialty salsas, including a spicy peanut salsa.

Leo's Hideout (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Leo’s Hideout

143 Soledad St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Leo’s Hideout opened last fall and has quickly become a hot destination in Downtown San Antonio. Serving pizza by the slice, Leo’s offers a variety of classic and specialty pizzas including the LC, Coach and Mad Dog.

BE&SCO (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BE&SCO Manufacturing

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visit the BE&SCO Manufacturing warehouse. This San Antonio-based company manufactures the tortilla press machines used by major brands, restaurant groups and businesses worldwide.

