La La Land Kind Cafe prepares for Dec. 6 opening with soft launch SAN ANTONIO – La La Land Kind Cafe, a mission-driven coffee shop committed to spreading kindness while serving quality coffee and delicious treats, held its soft opening Saturday at The Shops at La Cantera.
The cafe, known for its bright yellow cups and social-minded mission, brings its unique vision to San Antonio coffee enthusiasts.
The coddee shop provides paid internships designed specifically for youth transitioning from foster care into adulthood, offering not just job training but a comprehensive support system that includes housing assistance and mental health services.
The cafe’s official grand opening is scheduled for December 6 at The Shops at La Cantera.
About the Author Everett Allen headshot
Everett Allen is a San Antonio native whose strong work ethic, developed early on, carried him through a nine-year career in the U.S. Navy, where he served as a Petty Officer Second Class (E-5) and earned multiple medals for leadership and service. After returning to Texas in 2021, he transitioned into news media and joined KSAT in June 2025.
