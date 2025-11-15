Texas Eats: Exploring the menu at Catbird, Albi’s Vite, Kalimotxo, La Tequila and Armadillo Palace

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
This week on Texas Eats:
Catbird
1401 Elm St., Dallas, Texas 75201
Located in the luxurious Thompson Hotel in Dallas, Catbird overlooks a pool and a view of downtown Dallas making it the ultimate lounging destination. Reflecting the culinarily Asian background of executive chef Jeramie Robison, Catbird will relax your body, and stimulate your tastebuds.
Albi’s Vite
4979 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78229
Celebrating five years in San Antonio, Albi’s Vite offers authentic Italian cuisine, a welcoming atmosphere, and great service. You won’t leave hungry with their generous portions and decadent dishes.
Kalimotxo
1813 E. 6th St., Austin, Texas 78702
Kalimotxo serves Spanish fusion dishes and a variety of ice-cold drinks off of E. 6th Street near downtown Austin. It’s sleek interior and vibe are perfect for a night-out, or a chance to expand your palate.
La Tequila Mexican Cuisine & Bar
90 Crossroads Blvd., Balcones Heights, Texas 78201
La Tequila Jalisco offers auténtica comida mexicana in Balcones Heights with a menu full of Jalisco-style dishes like enchiladas, fried shrimp, and classic asada street tacos. Its warm, family-friendly setting makes it a go-to for locals craving hearty, approachable Mexican food.
Goode Co. Armadillo Palace
5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, Texas 77098
The Armadillo Palace was opened in 2004 by the Goode Company, and ever since they’ve been a hot destination in Houston, especially during rodeo season. The Armadillo Palace serves a variety of food from juicy rib-eyes to crunchy fish tacos.
