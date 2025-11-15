Texas Eats: Exploring the menu at Catbird, Albi’s Vite, Kalimotxo, La Tequila and Armadillo Palace

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

A bowl of ramen from Catbird (KSAT 2025)

Catbird

1401 Elm St., Dallas, Texas 75201

Located in the luxurious Thompson Hotel in Dallas, Catbird overlooks a pool and a view of downtown Dallas making it the ultimate lounging destination. Reflecting the culinarily Asian background of executive chef Jeramie Robison, Catbird will relax your body, and stimulate your tastebuds.

Full table spread at Albi's Vite (KSAT 2025)

Albi’s Vite

4979 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78229

Celebrating five years in San Antonio, Albi’s Vite offers authentic Italian cuisine, a welcoming atmosphere, and great service. You won’t leave hungry with their generous portions and decadent dishes.

A wine pour from Kalimotxo (KSAT 2025)

Kalimotxo

1813 E. 6th St., Austin, Texas 78702

Kalimotxo serves Spanish fusion dishes and a variety of ice-cold drinks off of E. 6th Street near downtown Austin. It’s sleek interior and vibe are perfect for a night-out, or a chance to expand your palate.

A plate of steak fajitas from La Tequila (KSAT 2025)

La Tequila Mexican Cuisine & Bar

90 Crossroads Blvd., Balcones Heights, Texas 78201

La Tequila Jalisco offers auténtica comida mexicana in Balcones Heights with a menu full of Jalisco-style dishes like enchiladas, fried shrimp, and classic asada street tacos. Its warm, family-friendly setting makes it a go-to for locals craving hearty, approachable Mexican food.

Statue of a Armadillo outside of Goode Company Armadillo Palace (KSAT 2025)

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, Texas 77098

The Armadillo Palace was opened in 2004 by the Goode Company, and ever since they’ve been a hot destination in Houston, especially during rodeo season. The Armadillo Palace serves a variety of food from juicy rib-eyes to crunchy fish tacos.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.