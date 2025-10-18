Texas Eats: Decades-old Italian joint in San Antonio, asada street tacos and Asian-fusion BBQ in Austin

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Loro BBQ, Austin - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar

2115 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, Texas 78704

Loro in Austin is the acclaimed collaboration between Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Tyson Cole of Uchi, blending Texas-style smoked meats with Southeast Asian and Japanese flavors. The menu features dishes like oak-smoked brisket, char siu pork, and smoked bavette with shishito salsa, all served in a laid-back, counter-service setting with a spacious patio. Known for its inventive cocktails, boozy slushies, and standout sides, LORO offers a uniquely modern take on Texas barbecue with bold global flair.

Purple Garlic San Antonio - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

The Purple Garlic Italian Cafe

14415 Blanco Road Suite 105, San Antonio, Texas 78216

Purple Garlic on Blanco Road brings the beloved San Antonio Italian café to the North Side with a cozy, rustic atmosphere and a menu full of scratch-made classics. Guests can enjoy favorites like chicken parmigiana, penne pesto and oven-baked pizzas, along with weekday lunch specials and happy hour from Tuesday to Friday. Known for its fresh ingredients, warm service, and family-friendly vibe, Purple Garlic’s Blanco location continues the tradition of serving comforting Italian food in a relaxed, inviting setting.

The Newstand San Antonio - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

The Newstand Coffee and Sandwiches

1900 Broadway Suite 106, San Antonio, Texas 78215

The Newstand in San Antonio is a retro-inspired café and sandwich shop located in the Jefferson Bank building on Broadway. Created by chef Page Pressley and Dez Rodriguez, it blends nostalgic charm with modern flavor, serving craft coffee from local roasters, fresh-baked pastries, and sandwiches made on house-milled focaccia. The Newstand also features a small boutique with vintage books and magazines, creating a cozy, creative hub for locals to gather.

La Tequila San Antonio - Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

La Tequila Restaurant Bar and Grill

90 Crossroads Blvd, Balcones Heights, Texas 78201

La Tequila Jalisco offers auténtica comida mexicana in Balcones Heights with a menu full of Jalisco-style dishes like enchiladas, fried shrimp, and classic asada street tacos. Its warm, family-friendly setting makes it a go-to for locals craving hearty, approachable Mexican food.

Before he opened the Menger Hotel, William Menger opened a brewery. (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Menger Hotel

204 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, Texas 78205

File image of The San Antonio Museum of Art. (Courtesy of the The San Antonio Museum of Art)

San Antonio Museum of Art

200 W. Jones Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78215

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.