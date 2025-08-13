General Public and Bowl & Barrel announces closure of Northwest Side location

The General Public and Bowl & Barrel announced their closure after a decade at the Rim.

SAN ANTONIO – The General Public and Bowl & Barrel, a popular Northwest Side bowling alley and restaurant, has announced they are closing its doors after a decade spent at The Rim.

In two identical letters posted by the Dallas-based restaurant group Free Range Concepts, the group expressed gratitude to the San Antonio community and stated that they chose not to renew their lease.

Recommended Videos

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and remarkable memories we’ve shared with you all,” the group said.

A reasoning behind their reluctance to not renew was not listed the letter outside the neighboring concepts.

Both places pop up with the label “permanently closed” when you search for them on Google.

Their closure now comes one year after The Rustic, a popular restaurant, bar and music venue, announced they were closing due to ongoing highway construction affecting highway access.

READ ALSO: