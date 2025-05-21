Oscar’s Taco House to close after 60-plus years of serving puffy tacos on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – After serving its signature puffy tacos for more than six decades, Oscar’s Taco House on the Southwest Side will close its doors next month.

Owner Alex Pruneda told KSAT that the last day of service will be June 28.

Recommended Videos

Despite the closure, Pruneda said he feels grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the community for so long.

He called the moment bittersweet, saying the restaurant at 705 Barrett Place, near South Zarzamora Street, was a place where many memories were made.

He also expressed his appreciation for his employees.

“We appreciate it,” Pruneda said. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without them. They are the backbone of this business.”

When asked why the restaurant is closing, Pruneda said the city purchased the property.

He pointed to a planned railroad overpass at South Zarzamora Street and Frio City Road, which he said impacted his business.

>> Zarzamora, Frio train-track overpass scheduled to be built after decades of planning

Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in the spring or summer of 2026 and is expected to be completed by 2028.

Pruneda said the city initially wanted the restaurant vacated by May 15, but granted an extension after he wrote a letter requesting more time.

“I have 32 employees, and I wanted to let them know ahead of time,” he said.

Read also: