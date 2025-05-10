Skip to main content
Dry Dock Oyster Bar to close after 43 years of service, restaurant says

The restaurant will close permanently on Tuesday, May 13

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Dry Dock Oyster opened in 1982. (Copyright 2025 by Dry Dock Oyster Bar - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A seafood restaurant on the Northwest Side announced it will soon close after 43 years of service.

Dry Dock Oyster Bar, known for its boat-shaped building, said on its website that the restaurant will be “closing its doors for good” on Tuesday, May 13.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support and patronage over the years,” the restaurant said, in part. “Your loyalty has made this journey incredibly rewarding, and we are truly humbled by your friendship and kindness.”

Dry Dock Oyster opened in 1982 and has served generations of San Antonians. Its menu included oysters, shrimp, catfish, po’boys, crab cakes and many other staples.

People can still visit the restaurant in the 8500 block of Fredericksburg Road until it closes at 9 p.m. on May 12.

